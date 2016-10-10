King Nun’s Debut “Tulip” Will Make You Miss the Glory Days of MTV

You’d think that music videos would be a dying art what with the fact it’s 2016 and all good things come to an end. But, to the contrary, music videos are thriving to such an extent that it’s no longer enough to release a straight-up music video. We have music films now – hell, Lemonade was nearly an hour long – and we’ve got artists creating 360 degree virtual reality universes for their albums. Noisey editor Joe Zadeh went inside Bjork’s stomach. You cannot make that shit up.



But sometimes, the good stuff isn’t found in an avalanche of Tarantino references or an Occulus Rift. Sometimes, the good stuff is found in a simple fisheye lens, some saccharine colours, and just watching a band rip their instruments to shreds. Enter King Nun: the new London band who have just released their debut “Tulip”, which is a music video so beautiful, scuzzy and simple that it will make you crave the days of watching endless hours of MTV after school. The track is intense and timeless too, like something that could have been made at any point during the past three decades. Watch and enjoy below: