‘King of Meat’ Puts Pure Fun on the Menu, and I’ve Already Got the Meat Sweats for the Full Release (Hands-on Impressions)

I’m always incredibly happy when a game proves me wrong. Take King of Meat, for example. It was one of those games that I saw, went “Oh, neat!” and then kind of forgot that it existed. But after having the opportunity to go hands-on with the game, it’s been stuck in my head like a catchy song. A combination of Meet Your Maker, Wipeout, and childish humor is seamlessly blended to make an intriguing and interesting platformer/party game hybrid. I wasn’t sold on this concept before. But now that I’ve dove in? I’m ready for seconds, thirds, or an all-you-can-eat buffet of what it has to offer. Even in this playtest period, King of Meat was surprisingly polished and fun, and the creative freedom of the game shines bright.

Screenshot: Glowmade

‘King of Meat’ Is Filled With ”How Do You Do, Fellow Kids”-Level Humor, but I’m Not Mad About It

King of Meat feels a lot like a canned ’90s-era Nickelodeon game show. One that we know we would flock around the TV to watch every night, like Legends of the Hidden Temple. While King of Meat may have some solo offerings, this is a dish best served with friends. It’s goofy, silly fun that doesn’t take itself too seriously on any front, and you’ll need to be prepared to hear some eye-rolling dialogue at times. But, as someone who thrives on dad jokes and satire, I was more than happy to hear it. Yes, it could be more biting commentary, as sometimes it does feel a little gummy, but it still got a few chuckles out of me.

But more importantly, the game is just pure fun. The basic premise is fairly simple. Beat up monsters, find chests, solve puzzles, get to the end, and win. While King of Meat still has a generic 2025 release window at this point, this easily feels like it’s ready for Early Access. The graphical presentation is bright and snappy. The enemy design, while primarily skeletons and ogres, is visually distinctive. Levels and the Social Hub have a massive amount of interactability to them, with treasures hiding in every corner and cranny of the maze-like Dungeons. Imagine if Castle Crashers got mixed with something like Wipeout, and you’ve got a basic idea of what to expect here.

Starting a run is simple. Get your friends together in a Party, and enter the arena. Select the type of level you’d like to play, from Combat to Puzzle, and get ready to run rampant. King of Meat is all about the chaos, and that’s what I strive for.

Screenshot: Glowmade

If There’s One Thing I Could Wish For, It’s for an Expanded Moveset (And for the Multiplier To Be Kinder)

But not everything was sunshine and rainbows in King of Meat. While new weapons are unlockable by progressing through a “Battle Pass”, there are some things I wish all classes could do. Combat here is fairly simple, with a standard light attack and heavy attack. Jumping feels good and responsive, and the controls are tight. I just hope that before release, or shortly after, we get a little more variety in our movesets. As Anthony, Matt, and I fought our way through hordes of enemies, Matt mentioned something I was thinking in the back of my head. “I really wish we could grab enemies and like… suplex them or something.” It’s a simple request, but one that could make the combat feel a bit more freeing.

During my time playing, I unlocked the Sword and Shield, the Hammer, and the Arcane fists. They all felt different enough to allow me to change up my playstyle on a whim. Sword and Shield is your standard weapon, unlocked when you start King of Meat. After running through roughly 6 dungeons, I unlocked the Hammer. The Golf Swing move was my best friend, even if I did send my friends flying with it more than I’d like to admit. Arcane Fists, on the other hand, are fast, furious, and a ton of fun.

The only other real gripe I had during my play sessions was the Multiplier. You’re encouraged to use different combos, weapons, and items to dispatch enemies. But if someone on the team dies, it resets. If you take too long to find a hidden treasure chest, it diminishes rapidly. A bit of extra refinement on the Multiplier could be worthwhile, especially for players who are eager to search every part of the sage for hidden items.

Screenshot: Glowmade

Think You Can Do It Better Than the Folks That Made ‘King of Meat’? Prove It, Then

But the best part of King of Meat, especially for the creative types, is the Dungeon Creator. Glowmade is made up of former members of Lionhead and folks who worked on LittleBigPlanet, and this is where the game truly shines. Creating a dungeon is easy enough for anyone to do, and there are plenty of rewards available to players eager to dive into this aspect of the game. It’s also what’s going to, hopefully, keep King of Meat running and thriving for years to come. As a mid-priced Premium Title rather than a F2P model, folks will need to buy the game. Honestly, where it’s standing right now, I could see it becoming a bit of a viral hit, as long as the price is right.

There’s a lot of potential in the Dungeon Creator alone. As someone who spent far too much time in their youth playing user-created levels in LBP, this is a dream come true. Maybe I’ll have to dip my toes in a bit when the full game is released. See if I’ve still got that creative gene in my system. Speaking of creativity, your King of Meat contestant is customizable, and you can give them little buttons to add some personality. A nice little touch, if you ask me.

King of Meat may not be the perfect game for everyone, but as a co-op party game? I need more of it. Even if we didn’t get the Gold on every level, we had a great time. If King of Meat keeps a steady flow of content coming down the pipeline? I can see this becoming the perfect little co-op weekend game for my friend group. Only time will tell if King of Meat has what it takes to cross the finish line.