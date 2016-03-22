Kingdom Announces New Solo EP, Shares Title Track “Shox”

Kingdom (aka Ezra Rubin) is releasing a two-song solo EP via his imprint Fade To Mind, coming out digitally March 25. Shox is the LA-based producer’s first solo material since 2013, as he’s been understandably busy running the label, not to mention collaborating with artists like D∆WNand Kelela.

The title track builds a big riff out of horn and orchestral samples, over a heavy beat, which gets chopped up as the track progresses. According to the press release, we can expect a full-length release from Kingdom later this year.

Listen to “Shox” below and purchase the full EP here.