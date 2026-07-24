Kingdom Come Salvation Trademark May Reveal Warhorse’s Next Game After KCD2

Warhorse Studios’ next game may have been leaked through a newly discovered Kingdom Come Salvation trademark. Although the title hasn’t been officially confirmed, it could be the studio’s next Kingdom Come adventure following KCD2.

Kingdom Come Salvation Trademark Appears Online

Screenshot: Warhorse Studios

Back in May, Warhorse Studios surprised players when they revealed they were developing an open-world Lord of the Rings game, as well as a new Kingdom Come Deliverance title. The latter in particular was interesting, as KCD2 had only just been released in 2025. However, a new leak may have just revealed the project’s title.

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A trademark was recently filed with the EUIPO for Kingdom Come: Salvation. According to a new report, the address matches the same office where the trademark for Kingdom Come Deliverance was filed. Interestingly, the new trademark also features a logo for Kingdom Come: Salvation, which is a direct match for KCD2 and the previous entry in the franchise.

While this isn’t 100% confirmed by Warhorse Studios themselves, it certainly appears to suggest that their next game could, in fact, be called Kingdom Come: Salvation. Speculation about the project has already begun to bubble online.

Screenshot: EUIPO

For example, many fans reacted to the new title by theorizing what the game will be about. “Sorta would confirm it being set about the Hussite wars that ripped Bohemia apart about 30 years after KCD2.” Obviously speculation, but it totally sounds epic, I have to admit.

Kingdom Come Salvation Trademark Could Hint at Multiplayer

Screenshot: Warhorse Studios

Now, this new information might be a bit of a stretch. But according to Phrasemaker, the Kingdom Come Salvation trademark has a line of wording that could hint at multiplayer. The line they refer to is “entertainment services for matching users with computer games.” Apparently, this is often used in trademarks that end up having multiplayer. Again, this feels like major speculation.

At this point, we don’t really know a lot about the next Kingdom Come title outside of a few snippets from Warhorse Studios themselves. Back in May, the Czech Republic studio called it a “new Kingdom Come adventure.” They also said about the project, “We couldn’t be happier that we get to keep building the world, stories, and experiences that mean so much to our players and to us as a studio.”

So yeah, assuming Kingdom Come Salvation is, in fact, Warhorse Studios’ next title, the word is still out on whether it will feature Henry of Skalitz. If player theories are right and it takes place 30 years after the events of KCD2, then we might see a whole new cast of characters. Either way, I’m excited to see what Warhorse Studios is working on next. I genuinely thought Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 was overshadowed in 2025 and should have won Game of the Year.