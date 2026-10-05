Square Enix Reveals New Kingdom Hearts 25th Anniversary Video

Square Enix has posted a new Kingdom Hearts 25th anniversary video celebrating decades of games in the Disney crossover franchise. The special trailer features key moments from throughout the series, and it’s incredibly nostalgic!

Kingdom Hearts 25th Anniversary Video Revisits Iconic Moments

Screenshot: Square Enix

Square Enix is celebrating Kingdom Hearts’ 25th anniversary with a new retrospective video shared on social media. While the trailer doesn’t feature any new KH 4 footage, it does showcase some of the series’ most emotional moments while revisiting its story and themes.

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The anniversary video even opens with the game being played on a retro television for maximum nostalgia. In a statement on X, Square Enix wrote: “It is a tale of adventure where protagonist Sora travels through Disney and Pixar’s diverse worlds alongside Donald and Goofy. This is a special video commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Kingdom Hearts series.”

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Square Enix also revealed a special KH anniversary campaign where fans can win a “25th Anniversary Memorial Photo Card.” Unfortunately, the contest appears to be limited to residents of Japan. If a North American contest is announced, we’ll update this article with the details.

Screenshot: Square Enix

The Kingdom Hearts 25th anniversary video arrives just days before KINGDOM HEARTS Collection [I～III] launches on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch 2 on October 8, 2026. The collection gives players another chance to revisit Sora’s journey on modern consoles.

It’s also the perfect time for newcomers to experience the series ahead of . While many of the older games were already playable on PS5 through backward compatibility, KINGDOM HEARTS Collection [I～III] brings them together with improved resolution and frame rates.

Whether you’ve been following Sora’s journey since the original game or are jumping in for the first time, there’s a lot to look forward to. For now, the anniversary video is a nostalgic reminder of why KH means so much to its fans.