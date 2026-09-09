Kingdom Hearts 4 Achievements Reportedly Leak in Steam Datamine

The Kingdom Hearts 4 achievements list has reportedly been leaked on Steam ahead of the game’s expected 2027 release. The alleged list contains potential story spoilers and may even hint at some of the Disney worlds featured in the game.

Kingdom Hearts 4 Achievements Reportedly Datamined From Steam

Screenshot: Square Enix

Steam has reportedly suffered a major data leak, with the achievements for several unreleased games appearing online early. For example, the Persona 6 achievement list has seemingly surfaced despite the highly anticipated Atlus title not even having a release date yet.

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According to data-tracking website Exophase, Kingdom Hearts 4 is the latest game to have its Steam achievements also leaked online. It goes without saying, but we will not be posting or linking to the alleged list.

If you are a fan who wants to avoid KH4 spoilers, you should be careful when browsing social media. The leaked Kingdom Hearts 4 achievements reportedly contain some story details. For example, fans have already used the list to potentially identify some of the Disney worlds featured in the game.

Kingdom Hearts 4 Achievement List Might Not Be Final

Screenshot: Square Enix

At the time of writing, Kingdom Hearts 4 does not have an official release date. According to Square Enix and director Tetsuya Nomura, it’s currently on track to release sometime in 2027. That said, it’s unclear how far in advance publishers submit their achievement lists to Steam.

With Kingdom Hearts 4 still in development, this latest leak should be taken with a major grain of salt. It is entirely possible that elements referenced in the alleged achievement list could be changed or removed before the game’s final release.

Regardless, this appears to be part of a massive and potentially damaging leak for the games industry. Several other unreleased titles have reportedly had their Steam achievements surface online, including Silent Hill: Townfall, Metro 2039, and Persona 6.