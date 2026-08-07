New Kingdom Hearts 4 Details Revealed Early Through D23 App

New Kingdom Hearts 4 details were just revealed early through the D23 app. Ahead of the DEEP DIVE into KINGDOM HEARTS panel on August 15, the Disney app confirmed new information about KH4 that was previously unknown.

D23 App Reveals New Kingdom Hearts 4 Details

Screenshot: Square Enix

Disney is hosting its annual D23 event next week, and the team behind Kingdom Hearts is going to be there. While Square Enix hasn’t confirmed whether Kingdom Hearts 4 will specifically be shown during the DEEP DIVE into KINGDOM HEARTS panel, new information about the RPG has been revealed through the D23 app.

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According to the D23 app, Kingdom Hearts 4 will be co-directed by Tai Yasue, who previously worked on Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep, Kingdom Hearts 3D: Dream Drop Distance, and 2019’s Kingdom Hearts 3. Here is what the D23 app said about the developer’s involvement: “Tai Yasue is the co-director of Kingdom Hearts IV. He is now one of the bilingual video game developers at Square Enix Japan Studios.”

Screenshot: D23

The D23 app also confirmed that several returning cast members will reprise key roles in KH4. Most notably, David Gallagher will return as the voice of Riku in Kingdom Hearts 4. While none of this is earth-shattering news, it is information that had not previously been confirmed. However, it might also hint that we are getting a Kingdom Hearts 4 preview at D23.

Will Kingdom Hearts 4 Gameplay Be Shown at D23?

Screenshot: Square Enix

At the time of writing, it has not been confirmed that Kingdom Hearts 4 will appear during the DEEP DIVE into KINGDOM HEARTS panel. So far, the description for the event reads: “Join us for a journey through light and darkness as we commemorate 25 years of KINGDOM HEARTS. Discover how this saga united Disney, Pixar, and Square Enix, with insights from the creative minds, character voices, and more behind the magic.”

That said, the D23 app features Tai Yasue, Haley Joel Osment, and David Gallagher, which has led some fans to believe that KH4 could make an appearance. However, it should again be stated that all three have been involved in various Kingdom Hearts games over the years. With the panel specifically celebrating the last 25 years of the franchise, it also makes sense why they would be there.

The DEEP DIVE into KINGDOM HEARTS panel is scheduled for:

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026

Saturday, August 15, 2026 Time: 4:30–5:30 PM PT / 7:30–8:30 PM ET

4:30–5:30 PM PT / 7:30–8:30 PM ET Location: Anaheim Convention Center

For now, fans should keep their expectations in check, as neither Disney nor Square Enix has confirmed that Kingdom Hearts 4 will be shown during the panel. Still, with the D23 app now highlighting the sequel’s co-director and returning cast members, the timing is certainly interesting. Thankfully, we won’t have to wait much longer to find out whether a new or gameplay preview is finally on the way.