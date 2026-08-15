Square Enix Reveals New Kingdom Hearts 4 Gameplay and Story Details

Square Enix has revealed new Kingdom Hearts 4 gameplay and story details following its major D23 presentation. Alongside confirming a late 2027 release window, the publisher released an official game summary explaining Sora’s new journey and launched the sequel’s PS5 wishlist page.

Kingdom Hearts 4 Story Details Reveal Sora’s Mission in Quadratum

Screenshot: Square Enix

Square Enix surprised players at D23 by revealing that the is set for late 2027. However, following the event, an official KH4 wishlist page also went live on the PlayStation Store, revealing new details about the game’s story and combat.

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According to the PS5 page, Sora will be on a separate journey to find his way home after awakening in Quadratum. Meanwhile, Donald and Goofy will travel to the Underworld to find clues about his disappearance, seemingly setting up their encounter with Hades.

Here is the full Kingdom Hearts 4 game summary:

“As the Kingdom Hearts series approaches its 25th anniversary, a new adventure begins. Our hero Sora awakes in the unfamiliar world of Quadratum. As he looks for a way to return from this modern metropolis to his own world, his friends Donald and Goofy head for the Underworld in hopes of finding a clue to his whereabouts.

The dynamic, fast-paced battle system allows you to effortlessly combine attacks and magic, as well as build combos with a brand-new battle feature. Change the Keyblade Sora wields to unleash unique attacks, matching the flow of battle to your own strategies and play style.”

Screenshot: Square Enix

Interestingly, the description also confirms that players will be able to change Sora’s Keyblade during combat to unleash unique attacks. The popular weapon feature originally made it’s debut in 2019’s Kingdom Hearts 3, and is set to return. In KH4, it appears weapon swapping will play a major role in the sequel’s combat system.

New Kingdom Hearts 4 PS5 Screenshots Reveal Improved Visuals

Screenshot: Square Enix

In case you missed it, we also got a new Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer revealing that Pixar’s Coco is the game’s first new Disney world. Following its release on social media, Square Enix also uploaded several new KH4 screenshots to the PlayStation Store.

Technically, most of these images were already shown during the June Nintendo Direct trailer. However, the screenshots released on August 15 are substantially higher resolution, giving us a better look at the PS5 version of Kingdom Hearts 4 and its improved visual fidelity.

Screenshot: Square Enix

If you want never-before-seen footage, though, you can check out the new Kingdom Hearts 4 Coco trailer, which features additional story cutscenes with Sora and Mickey. It also reveals Sora wielding a new Keyblade inspired by Miguel’s guitar from the Pixar film.

Kingdom Hearts 4 Is Now Available to Wishlist on PS5

Screenshot: Square Enix

Finally, you can now wishlist Kingdom Hearts 4 on PS5 through its official PlayStation Store page. Unfortunately, we still can’t pre-order the game, as it currently only has a “late 2027” release window.

The new store listing should be updated once Square Enix announces an exact release date. For now, fans finally have a new trailer, official gameplay and story details, and confirmation that Kingdom Hearts 4 is arriving next year. Considering we’ve been waiting since 2019 for a new mainline Kingdom Hearts game, this has been a pretty incredible week for fans.