Kingdom Hearts 4 Gets Release Update from PlayStation

An update on the PlayStation Store has revealed a new Kingdom Hearts 4 feature that will be available at launch. According to Sony’s website, KH4 will feature PS5 Pro enhancements when it releases in 2027.

Kingdom Hearts 4 Will Be PS5 Pro Enhanced

Screenshot: Square Enix

Kingdom Hearts 4 will be PS5 Pro Enhanced when it launches, according to a new release update on the PlayStation Store. Although Square Enix has not officially detailed the feature, eagle-eyed fans spotted the PS5 Pro Enhanced label on the game’s official PlayStation page.

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Here is what the listing currently reads: “Available on PS5. Releases on 2027. PS5 Pro Enhanced.” At the time of writing, Square Enix has not revealed what these PS5 Pro enhancements will include. However, they could potentially offer improved resolution, a higher frame rate or image-quality enhancements through PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution.

Screenshot: PlayStation Store

Personally, I’m hoping for a 60 FPS mode that uses PSSR 2. Unfortunately, this is the only new information currently listed on the PlayStation Store page. While it might seem like a small update, confirmation that KH4 will be PS5 Pro Enhanced is still exciting given the series’ beautiful visuals.

Screenshot: Square Enix

At the time of writing, the Kingdom Hearts 4 release date is still set for “late 2027.” Square Enix has not yet narrowed down when the Disney crossover sequel will launch. However, with Final Fantasy VII Revelation on April 8, 2027, it seems increasingly likely that KH4 will arrive during the second half of the year.

Interestingly, Tetsuya Nomura has stated in multiple interviews that Kingdom Hearts 4 will not be delayed beyond 2027. The legendary Square Enix director has also expressed confidence that the game will launch on schedule and revealed that development on the RPG is progressing smoothly.

Regardless of when Kingdom Hearts 4 eventually launches in 2027, PlayStation fans can now expect a PS5 Pro Enhanced version. Although its performance modes remain unconfirmed, the upgraded console could potentially allow the game to deliver high-resolution visuals at a smoother frame rate.