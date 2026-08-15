Kingdom Hearts 4 Release Date Revealed Alongside First Disney World

Square Enix has finally revealed the Kingdom Hearts 4 release date at D23. The much-anticipated sequel will launch late next year, and its first Disney world is based on the popular Pixar film Coco.

Screenshot: Square Enix

Square Enix has confirmed that the Kingdom Hearts 4 release date is set for late 2027. The Japanese publisher revealed the long-awaited launch window during the Disney Entertainment panel at the D23 convention in Anaheim, California.

Videos by VICE

Following the presentation, Square Enix uploaded a new Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer showcasing new story and gameplay footage from upcoming sequel. More importantly, the trailer ends by confirming that the game will finally launch near the end of 2027.

Although an exact release date wasn’t announced, this is still a major update for fans who have been waiting years for the sequel. KH4 was originally revealed in April 2022 before disappearing for several years.

Kingdom Hearts 4 Trailer Reveals Coco World

Play video

Square Enix also revealed that the first Disney world in Kingdom Hearts 4 is based on Pixar’s Coco. The colorful new level will allow players to explore the Land of the Dead from the beloved 2017 animated film.

The new trailer gives players their first look at how familiar characters and locations from Coco will look in the 2027 RPG. The footage also shows Sora obtaining a new Keyblade based on Miguel’s iconic guitar from the Pixar film. Unsurprisingly, the Coco’s vibrant world looks absolutely gorgeous in the new Kingdom Hearts 4 engine.

While this is the first official Disney world revealed for KH4, there are still many additional crossover levels that have yet to be revealed. Regardless, Coco feels like the perfect Disney world for Square Enix to reveal first. The Pixar film’s themes surrounding memories, family, and the afterlife also seem like they could connect heavily to Sora’s story in Quadratum.

Screenshot: Square Enix

After years of waiting, we finally know when Kingdom Hearts 4 will launch and have our first look at one of its Disney worlds. With a late 2027 release window now confirmed, it appears Square Enix is finally ready to reveal more about Sora’s next adventure.