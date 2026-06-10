Kingdom Hearts 4 Release Date Reportedly Leaked

The Kingdom Hearts 4 release date might have reportedly been leaked by retail listings. If true, KH4 will launch in 2027 as a part of the Kingdom Hearts 25th anniversary celebration. However, is the Kingdom Hearts IV launch rumor actually true?

Screenshot: Square Enix

Many players were stunned when Kingdom Hearts 4 got its first gameplay trailer in over 4 years at the June 9th Nintendo Direct. However, the new gameplay demo ended without a release date, or even a potential launch year. Well, if several retail listings are to be believed, we might not be waiting too much longer for Kingdom Hearts IV.

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According to retail listings for the Kingdom Hearts Collection (1-3), the Kingdom Hearts 4 release date is 2027. Eagle-eyed fans discovered the date at several major gaming stores such as EB Games and JB. “Play through the full KINGDOM HEARTS series in one comprehensive package before the release of KINGDOM HEARTS IV in 2027. Enjoy the complete saga at a newly accessible price point, making it the ideal entry for newcomers and a definitive edition for returning fans.”

Screenshot: Reddit

This, of course, caused many players to speculate that the Kingdom Hearts IV release date had accidentally been leaked. And in all fairness, I kind of get it. Unlike most placeholder dates, this seems like a pretty specific description of the game. It also leans into the “play the re-release of Kingdom Hearts 1 through 3” before KH4 is out. That said, it might not be entirely accurate.

Screenshot: Square Enix

At the time of writing, Square Enix has not confirmed a Kingdom Hearts 4 release date. While the retail listings are certainly intriguing, they could, in fact, just be a placeholder date. I do admit that it’s interesting that the 2027 launch window is mentioned in a lengthy description of the game, as opposed to just a generic release date listing.

But it still could be a simple mistake. Then again, the game has been in development at least since 2022 (if not longer). So if it did release next year, we are already talking about 5 to 6 years of development time. It’s also interesting that several different retailers had the same product description for the Kingdom Hearts Collection (1-3). But ultimately, it’s just speculation.

Kingdom Hearts 25th Anniversary Could Point to KH4 in 2027

Screenshot: Square Enix

Lastly, some players believe that the Kingdom Hearts 4 release date rumor is accurate because 2027 is also the Kingdom Hearts 25th anniversary celebration. It would make sense for Square Enix to line up the new game with this major franchise milestone.

But let’s not forget, Pokémon is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and Pokémon Winds and Waves somehow managed to miss this milestone. If you would have told me a year ago that Gen 10 Pokémon would miss its 30th anniversary, I would have laughed in your face. Yet, here we are.

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All this to say, just because it’s the Kingdom Hearts 25th Anniversary in 2027 doesn’t actually guarantee a launch date. Square Enix will release Kingdom Hearts 4 when it’s ready to. Based on the recent Nintendo Direct trailer, though, it does look quite far along. So anything is possible!