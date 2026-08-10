Kingdom Hearts 4 Release Date Remains a Mystery After Square Enix Financial Report

Square Enix has published its latest financial report without providing any new information about the Kingdom Hearts 4 release date. Although the much-anticipated sequel could still launch in 2027, KH4 currently remains without a release year or window.

Screenshot: Square Enix

With many gaming companies publishing their quarterly financials , fans hoped that Square Enix would give an update on the Kingdom Hearts 4 release date. However, the iconic Japanese publisher just posted its financial report to investors, and KH4 is not mentioned in it at all.

Videos by VICE

Interestingly, Kingdom Hearts 4 also isn’t listed in Square Enix’s upcoming game plans. Then again, the financial report primarily includes 2026 releases and only mentions two 2027 titles: Final Fantasy VII Revelation and the FFXIV Evercold expansion. So, KH4 not being mentioned also isn’t that surprising.

Screenshot: Square Enix

While a Kingdom Hearts 4 release date was unlikely to get announced today, some had hoped that it might at lease receive a 2027 release window. When the Nintendo Direct featured the new Kingdom Hearts 4 trailer in June 2026, the gameplay presentation ended without revealing a release year. For now, it appears we’ll be waiting a bit longer for an update on its potential launch date.

Will Kingdom Hearts 4 Get New Information at D23 2026?

Screenshot: Square Enix

As we previously reported, Square Enix is hosting a Kingdom Hearts panel at Disney’s D23 event on August 15 at 4:30 PM PT / 7:30 PM ET. Fans went into overdrive when it was discovered that KH4 co-director Tai Yasue and Kingdom Hearts voice actors David Gallagher (Riku) and Haley Joel Osment (Sora) would also be at the event.

However, Square Enix has not confirmed that Kingdom Hearts 4 will be featured at D23. The DEEP DIVE into KINGDOM HEARTS panel will specifically celebrate 25 years of the series’ releases. So, it makes sense that Yasue, Osment, and Gallagher would be there. After all, all three were heavily involved in multiple Kingdom Hearts games over the last two decades.

That said, with Square Enix’s latest financial report providing no new Kingdom Hearts 4 release date information, the D23 panel is now the next potential opportunity for an update. I would personally lower your expectations, as the Japanese publisher never said KH4 would be featured.

Screenshot: Square Enix

Realistically, getting a release date right now would be wishful thinking. However, a general launch year or release window would be just as exciting, as it would finally give us an idea of how much longer we have to wait for KH4. For now, there has been no Kingdom Hearts 4 new information in Square Enix’ latest financial report.