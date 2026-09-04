New Kingdom Hearts 4 Details Could Be Revealed at Tokyo Game Show

Square Enix has revealed that Kingdom Hearts 4 will be featured in its Tokyo Game Show 2026 lineup this year. This has led to speculation that we could get new KH4 details or even another trailer.

Kingdom Hearts 4 Confirmed for Tokyo Game Show

Screenshot: Square Enix

The official Japanese Square Enix website has confirmed that Kingdom Hearts 4 will be at Tokyo Game Show 2026, which runs from September 17–21. The site specifically lists KH4 as part of the company’s game lineup for the event. Naturally, this has led some fans to speculate that we could finally get another update on the game.

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However, it should be pointed out that Square Enix has not confirmed that we will be getting new Kingdom Hearts IV details at TGS. While the official site lists the games that will be featured in some form or another, it doesn’t specify in what capacity. For example, Kingdom Hearts 4 might simply be showcasing the Coco again, which debuted last month.

Screenshot: Square Enix

All this to say, we should keep our expectations tempered here. Still, the fact that Square Enix is listing the game as part of its Tokyo Game Show lineup in any capacity is exciting news. Even if it just ends up showing the previous trailers, there is always a chance we could get a small update. Personally, I’m hoping we finally get a Kingdom Hearts 4 release date!

Screenshot: Square Enix

Interestingly, Kingdom Hearts IV director Tetsuya Nomura recently seemed to imply that we might not receive major updates about the game very frequently. In an August interview with Famitsu, Nomura explained that if Square Enix revealed another Disney world, it would “run out of things to show” by the time the game launches in 2027.

“We revealed some worlds at the showcase the day before the panel, so some people were expecting us to announce other worlds at the panel, but if we announced them at such a rapid pace, the information would run out very quickly before release (laughs).”

While this doesn’t rule out a TGS update, we should probably keep our expectations in check. That said, Nomura went on to tease future updates about the game in the same interview: “We will have another opportunity to introduce [Kingdom Hearts 4 worlds] again, so please look forward to future updates.”

Screenshot: Square Enix

With Tokyo Game Show quickly becoming one of the industry’s biggest events for RPGs, it would be the perfect place to reveal another Kingdom Hearts 4 update. Nothing has been confirmed just yet, but Square Enix’s official lineup has at least given KH4 fans a reason to tune in.