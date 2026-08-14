Major Kingdom Hearts Announcement Reportedly Coming at D23 Tonight

A prominent insider claims that a major Kingdom Hearts announcement will be revealed at D23 tonight, August 14. According to the leak, there is a possibility that it could be related to Kingdom Hearts 4. However, the rumored Square Enix reveal may instead be for a new movie or TV series.

Kingdom Hearts Announcement Reportedly Coming at D23 on August 14

Screenshot: Square Enix

A Kingdom Hearts announcement will reportedly be made tonight, August 14, during D23. This latest update comes from Daniel Richtman, also known as DanielRPK, in a post on X. This is pretty significant, as DanielRPK is a prominent film industry leaker with a long track record of accurate insider scoops.

Videos by VICE

According to DanielRPK, the Square Enix announcement could range from a Kingdom Hearts 4 reveal to a potential spinoff movie or TV series. “There will be a Kingdom Hearts announcement today at D23. It could just be that Coco will have a world in the fourth game, or it could be an announcement for a TV show or movie.”

Screenshot: X @DanielRPK

However, before Kingdom Hearts 4 fans get too excited, there are reasons to believe that the reveal may not be related to the video game. For starters, DanielRPK usually leaks information from the film industry and not gaming. This has led many to believe that the announcement could be related to a potential Kingdom Hearts animated movie or TV show instead. Finally, DanielRPK himself has cast doubt on the announcement being related to Kingdom Hearts 4.

The D23 Announcement Probably Won’t Be Kingdom Hearts 4

Screenshot: Square Enix

In a second post on X, DanielRPK updated fans and explained why the D23 reveal is likely not related to Kingdom Hearts 4. According to the prominent film insider, Disney’s panel tonight is focusing on “entertainment” and not gaming. As a result, the leaker said it would be “unusual” to see a Kingdom Hearts 4 reveal during the presentation.

“If it’s related to Kingdom Hearts 4, it would be very unusual for a video game to be presented during the Entertainment Panel at D23. Everything else announced today will be a show or a film. Also, they have a whole panel just for KH tomorrow. So we’ll see.”

Screenshot: X @DanielRPK

That said, DanielRPK also didn’t rule it out completely. Basically, we will just have to wait and see. However, I think Kingdom Hearts fans should keep their expectations in check. For one, Square Enix itself has not confirmed that an announcement will be made tonight. Secondly, while DanielRPK is a legitimate film industry insider with a great track record, he isn’t specifically known for gaming leaks.

Kingdom Hearts D23 Panel Takes Place on August 15

Screenshot: Square Enix

Disney is also hosting its official DEEP DIVE into KINGDOM HEARTS panel at D23 on August 15. The presentation will feature Kingdom Hearts 4 co-director Tai Yasue and several cast members from the series.

The panel will be streamed on Disney’s YouTube channel at 4:30 PM PT and 7:30 PM ET. Therefore, if anything gaming-related does get revealed at D23, it seems more likely to happen during the dedicated Kingdom Hearts presentation on August 15 rather than tonight.

Still, if you are a fan of the series in general, tonight’s Disney Entertainment Showcase is worth keeping an eye on. Even if the announcement isn’t related to Kingdom Hearts 4, a movie or TV adaptation would still be a pretty massive reveal for the franchise.