Kingdom Hearts Collection I–III Review: A Magical Nintendo Switch 2 Port

As a child of the ’90s, I still remember the first time I booted up Kingdom Hearts on my PS2. Even decades later, the Disney and Final Fantasy crossover still feels like a dream fan-made project that is hard to believe is actually real. Thankfully, after spending hours with Kingdom Hearts Collection I–III, I can confidently say that the series has not only held up years later, but it’s now one of the best collections available on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Kingdom Hearts Collection I–III Shines in Switch 2 Handheld Mode

Screenshot: Square Enix

One of the things I was worried about going into Kingdom Hearts Collection I–III was how the games’ graphics and gameplay would hold up. After all, the series originally debuted back in 2002. However, Square Enix’s adaptation of Disney’s art style not only still holds up in 2026, but it also looks incredible when played in Nintendo Switch 2 handheld mode.

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There is an obvious jump in technical quality going from Kingdom Hearts 1 to 2, and an even larger improvement when playing Kingdom Hearts 3. However, even the original PS2-era games and various spinoffs still look really great. With the new ports reaching 60 FPS, Kingdom Hearts Collection I–III also runs incredibly smoothly.

Look, I love the PS5 as much as the next person. And on paper, you are getting higher visual fidelity when playing on a 4K TV. But I think Kingdom Hearts’ graphics and gameplay are just perfect for the Nintendo Switch 2, especially if you plan on playing it on the go. The collection really shines in handheld mode and is a must-buy for anyone who owns the Switch 2.

Seven Playable Games Make Kingdom Hearts Collection I–III a Great Value

Screenshot: Square Enix

While the $74 price tag might seem like a lot at first, Kingdom Hearts Collection I–III is actually one of the best values on the Nintendo Switch 2 right now. You are essentially getting seven playable games, plus three cinematic stories and the Kingdom Hearts III Re Mind DLC.

The Kingdom Hearts games are also massive. It took me roughly 160 hours to beat Kingdom Hearts 1 through 3. And when you factor in all the spinoff titles, such as Dream Drop Distance and Birth by Sleep, we are easily talking over 250 hours’ worth of gameplay, if not more.

Square Enix has also done a great job presenting the collection in a cohesive format. The Kingdom Hearts lore can get pretty extensive, but having the games easily accessible in a single package makes the series a lot more approachable for those looking to tackle it.

Kingdom Hearts Combat and Disney Worlds Still Hold Up

Screenshot: Square Enix

If you’ve never played a Kingdom Hearts game before, then the best way to describe it is as a mix of hack-and-slash combat, level exploration, and puzzle-solving. It’s very “arcadey” compared with a technical action game like, for example, Devil May Cry.

However, what surprised me most about revisiting the series is how ambitious the games are. In Kingdom Hearts 2, for example, combat is pretty extensive. You have “Drive Forms,” some of which allow Sora to transform into a dual-wielding attacker with boosted powers.

The game also allows you to swap out magical abilities that you can weave in between your melee combos while in combat. And finally, it has a pretty extensive party system that allows you to really customize with various meta builds and setups.

Screenshot: Square Enix

However, the star of the show is the vast selection of Disney worlds offered in each title. Even if you aren’t a huge Disney fan, each level is brimming with so much joy and unique story challenges. If you are looking for the best gameplay, though, Kingdom Hearts 2 and 3 still hold up the most, in my opinion.

Verdict: Kingdom Hearts Finds Its Magic on Switch 2

Screenshot: Square Enix

Kingdom Hearts Collection I–III really shines on the Nintendo Switch 2 with its improved resolution and smooth gameplay. With ten playable games and experiences to choose from, it’s also one of the best values on the handheld console.

Even more than two decades after the series began, the Kingdom Hearts games are still magical and an absolute joy to play. The new Switch 2 collection is the best way to experience that magic, especially in handheld mode.

Verdict: Best In Its Class (9.5/10)

Screenshot: Square Enix

Pros

Kingdom Hearts Disney art style and graphics holds up really well in 2026.

The series’ arcadey hack and slash combat feels buttery smooth at 60 FPS.

The Kingdom Hearts Collection I–III is an absolute steal value wise, as it offers 7 main playable games and 3 narrative experiences.

Square Enix has done a brilliant job offering the massive Kingdom Hearts lore all in a single approachable package.

Cons

Some players might not be a fan of Kingdom Heart’s more “floaty” combat.

There are a few puzzles and challenges that have shown their age. The Deep Jungle Tarzan level in the original Kingdom Hearts is in particular is still frustrating.

The Kingdom Hearts story and lore can be a bit confusing and overwhelming to new players. However, I do think Square Enix has done a great job creating a cohesive path to experience the full story here.

Kingdom Hearts Collection I–III releases on Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on October 8, 2026. A code was provided by Square Enix for the sake of review. Reviewed on Nintendo Switch 2.