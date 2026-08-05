Kingdom Hearts Fortnite Collab Coming Early in Chapter 7 Season 4

A Kingdom Hearts Fortnite collab is reportedly coming early in Chapter 7 Season 4 after it launches on August 20. According to a new leak, the Kingdom Hearts crossover will feature a Gummi Ship vehicle and could potentially include a Sora skin.

Kingdom Hearts Fortnite Collab Reportedly Coming in August

Kingdom Hearts Fortnite Skin

Although a Kingdom Hearts Fortnite crossover was originally leaked back in February, many were unsure if it was real after it was never officially announced. However, a new datamine leak has seemingly confirmed that Square Enix and Epic Games are teaming up for a collab in the battle royale.

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According to dataminer SamLeakss, a Kingdom Hearts Fortnite collab is releasing “early” in Chapter 7 Season 4. While the leaker doesn’t give an exact date, the is scheduled to come out on August 20. Based on the leak’s description, we can assume the Kingdom Hearts cosmetics will likely be added sometime between August 20 and 29.

Screenshot: X @SamLeakss

With SamLeakss stating that it’s coming “early” in the next season, some have even speculated that Sora could be a skin in the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass. However, that is pure speculation at this point.

We do have a little bit of an idea of what will be included in the Kingdom Hearts Fortnite crossover, though, as several Gummi Ship cosmetics have also just been leaked early online throught dataminers.

Kingdom Hearts Fortnite Cosmetics Leaked

While there is still no confirmation of a Kingdom Hearts Fortnite skin, dataminers have already uncovered several cosmetic items. First up is a Fortnite and Rocket League Kingdom Hearts bundle that comes with a Gummi Ship vehicle.

Before you panic, it appears the Gummi Ship car will also be available in Fortnite’s Battle Royale modes. Incredibly, images of the Kingdom Hearts Fortnite vehicle actually leaked online, and has actual textures from the game’s iconic Gummi Ship, as well as Sora’s outfit:

FIRST LOOK @ THE KINGDOM HEARTS FORTNITE CAR DECAL



[VIA @fortnitecarguy] pic.twitter.com/Evachj4iga — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 5, 2026

“The Gummi Ship will be a car in both Fortnite and Rocket League next season,” dataminer Loolo Leaks reported in a post on X. SamLeakss then followed this up by posting the leaked Kingdom Hearts Rocket League bundle, which we’ll list below:

Gummi Ship Vehicle with three decals

One Universal Decal

One Octane Decal

Boost and Trail

Three Wheels

One Goal Explosion

One Avatar Border

One Player Banner

One Topper

Free Gummi Crates

Could Sora Be a Fortnite Skin?

Screenshot: Epic Games, Square Enix

Unfortunately, neither leak confirms that Sora will be added as a Fortnite skin. However, it would be surprising to get a Kingdom Hearts crossover without the beloved Square Enix character appearing in some form.

Interestingly, the Square Enix crossover comes on the heels of a major leak claiming that Chapter 7 Season 4 will be a Fortnite Gaming Legends season. According to the leak, the next season will specifically feature gaming icons such as Mega Man, Sonic, and Pac-Man.

It’s possible that Kingdom Hearts will be one of the main series featured in the packed crossover update. Still, players should take these details with a grain of salt until Epic Games officially reveals the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 collaborations.