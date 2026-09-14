Kingdom Hearts Fortnite Release Date Confirmed – Global Launch Times

The Kingdom Hearts Fortnite release date has officially been confirmed by Epic Games. The massive crossover will arrive alongside the v42.20 update and introduce four new skins, including Sora, Roxas, Kairi, and Riku. Here is when the Kingdom Hearts collaboration is expected to launch in every region.

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Kingdom Hearts Fortnite release date is Thursday, September 17, 2026. Epic Games that Sora was coming to the battle royale later this week, but the developer has now confirmed the crossover’s exact launch date with a new teaser image.

Videos by VICE

The collaboration will arrive alongside the massive Fortnite v42.20 update, which is expected to introduce new content to Chapter 7 Season 4. Although Epic Games has not announced an official launch time, major updates usually go live at approximately 4 AM PT / 7 AM ET.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Players should expect the game to be temporarily unavailable while Epic Games performs server maintenance for the massive patch. The new Kingdom Hearts content should become accessible after downtime has concluded, although the crossover’s Item Shop cosmetics could potentially be released later in the day.

Kingdom Hearts Fortnite Release Times

Based on the usual Fortnite update schedule, here is when the v42.20 update and Kingdom Hearts crossover are expected to go live worldwide:

Region Local Time Date Los Angeles, United States 4:00 AM PDT September 17 Denver, United States 5:00 AM MDT September 17 Chicago, United States 6:00 AM CDT September 17 New York, United States 7:00 AM EDT September 17 São Paulo, Brazil 8:00 AM BRT September 17 London, United Kingdom 12:00 PM BST September 17 Berlin, Germany 1:00 PM CEST September 17 Johannesburg, South Africa 1:00 PM SAST September 17 New Delhi, India 4:30 PM IST September 17 Manila, Philippines 7:00 PM PHT September 17 Tokyo, Japan 8:00 PM JST September 17 Sydney, Australia 9:00 PM AEST September 17 Auckland, New Zealand 11:00 PM NZST September 17

Note: It is important to emphasize that these times are currently estimates based on when major Fortnite updates typically go live. Epic Games could start v42.20 downtime earlier or later than expected.

All Kingdom Hearts Fortnite Skins Teased so far

Screenshot: Epic Games, Square Enix

According to official teasers from Epic Games, the Kingdom Hearts Fortnite collaboration will feature four playable characters from Square Enix’s popular RPG series. Here are all the skins currently confirmed for the crossover:

Sora

Roxas

Kairi

Riku

Epic Games has already revealed the Sora skin in a teaser trailer featuring the iconic hero holding a Keyblade pickaxe. However, the weapon’s usual Mickey Mouse charm was replaced with a Fortnite Loot Llama.

It is not currently known whether the four outfits will feature additional Edit Styles or how much each cosmetic bundle will cost. Epic Games will likely reveal the complete list of items before the collaboration launches on September 17.

Kingdom Key Mythic Item Is Coming to Fortnite

Screenshot: Epic Games

In addition to the four cosmetic outfits, the Kingdom Hearts Fortnite crossover will reportedly introduce a new Kingdom Key Mythic item. Based on its name, the weapon is likely Sora’s iconic Keyblade from the RPG series.

However, it is currently unclear how the Kingdom Key Mythic will function during matches. The weapon could become a powerful melee item or feature special abilities inspired by Sora’s attacks from the Kingdom Hearts games.

More details should be revealed when the massive v42.20 update launches on September 17. With four skins and a new Mythic weapon, this is shaping up to be one of the biggest collaborations featured in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4.