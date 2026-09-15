All Kingdom Hearts Fortnite Skins Revealed in New Trailer

Epic Games has revealed all four Kingdom Hearts Fortnite skins coming to the game this week. The new Sora, Kairi, Riku, and Roxas cosmetics were shown off in a cinematic trailer packed with references to the beloved Square Enix franchise.

Sora, Kairi, Riku and Roxas Are Coming to Fortnite

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games has officially revealed that four Kingdom Hearts Fortnite skins are coming to the game on September 17. The battle royale publisher released a cinematic trailer that gave us our first look at the new Sora, Kairi, Riku, and Roxas cosmetic outfits that will be available in the Item Shop.

Videos by VICE

The trailer features several nods to the beloved Square Enix franchise. For example, it opens with Sora and his friends on the Destiny Islands beach. Interestingly, the footage also confirms that the Kingdom Hearts Fortnite skins are based on each character’s Kingdom Hearts 2 design.

Play video

However, one of the trailer’s coolest moments comes at the very end, when Epic Games recreates the iconic Kingdom Hearts box art inside Fortnite. This time instead of of sitting atop a tower, Sora, Kairi, and Riku are fittingly perched on a massive player-built fort.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Roxas is also featured prominently in the crossover, meaning fans will have four major characters to choose from when the cosmetics arrive. At the time of writing, Epic Games has not revealed the price of each skin or whether all four characters will be sold together in a larger Kingdom Hearts bundle.

Every Kingdom Hearts Fortnite Skin – First look

Screenshot: Epic Games

For your convenience, we are going to post HD images of all four Kingdom Hearts skins confirmed to be releasing in Fortnite on September 17:

Sora Fortnite Skin

Screenshot: Epic Games

Kairi Fortnite Skin

Screenshot: Epic Games

Riku Fortnite Skin

Screenshot: Epic Games

Roxas Fortnite Skin

Screenshot: Epic Games

Additional cosmetics are also expected to be included in the crossover, including Keyblade-themed items. Epic Games previously teased Sora holding a Keyblade pickaxe featuring a Fortnite Loot Llama charm in place of the weapon’s traditional Mickey Mouse emblem.

A Kingdom Key Mythic weapon is also expected to appear during the collaboration. Based on its name, the item will seemingly allow players to wield Sora’s iconic Keyblade during battle, although its abilities have not yet been fully detailed.

When Is Kingdom Hearts Coming to Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games

The Kingdom Hearts Fortnite release date is Thursday, September 17, 2026. The Sora, Kairi, Riku, and Roxas skins are expected to become available when the Item Shop resets at 5 PM PT.

Here is when the Kingdom Hearts Fortnite skins are expected to arrive in each US time zone:

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time September 17 at 5:00 PM PT Mountain Time September 17 at 6:00 PM MT Central Time September 17 at 7:00 PM CT Eastern Time September 17 at 8:00 PM ET

The crossover will also coincide with Fortnite’s massive v42.20 update. Alongside the four Item Shop skins, the update is expected to add the Kingdom Key Mythic weapon to the battle royale.