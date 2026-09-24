Kingdom Hearts Gets New Artwork for 25th Anniversary

Square Enix has revealed new Kingdom Hearts artwork to celebrate the series’ 25th anniversary. The never-before-seen image was released alongside the announcement of a Kingdom Hearts 25th Anniversary Exhibition, which will take place in Tokyo, Japan, for a limited time in 2027.

New Kingdom Hearts 25th Anniversary Artwork Revealed by Square Enix

Screenshot: Square Enix

Square Enix has released a new Kingdom Hearts 25th anniversary artwork in a post on X. The key art is the official image for the upcoming Kingdom Hearts exhibition, which will be held at the Mori Arts Center Gallery in Tokyo, Japan.

Videos by VICE

Fittingly, the never-before-seen artwork celebrates the entire series and features characters from across its decades of game releases and spinoff titles. Sora, Kairi and Riku can be seen standing in front of a glowing Keyhole, while Mickey, Donald and Goofy appear near the top of the poster.

Screenshot: Square Enix

Square Enix also shared a brief description of the Kingdom Hearts artwork on its official site. Here is a rough English translation: “The Kingdom Hearts series was born from Disney and Square Enix. Sora, the protagonist who wields the Keyblade, travels through different worlds alongside various Disney and Pixar characters, carrying the irreplaceable bonds of friendship in his heart. This is a story about confronting the darkness that threatens the world.”

When Is the Kingdom Hearts 25th Anniversary Exhibition?

Screenshot: Square Enix

The Kingdom Hearts 25th Anniversary Exhibition opens on February 5, 2027, and runs through March 28, 2027, at the Mori Arts Center Gallery in Tokyo, Japan. Tickets for select dates will be sold through a lottery, with applications opening in October 2026.

Here are the most important ticket dates and prices:

Lottery applications open October 8–12, 2026. The lottery applies to February 5–7 and March 28, 2027. First-come, first-served sales for other available dates begin October 16, 2026. Advance admission tickets go on sale December 3, 2026. Tickets cost ¥3,200 on weekdays or ¥3,500 on weekends and holidays for high school students and adults. Children ages 4 through junior high school pay ¥1,800 or ¥2,100. Tickets with merchandise cost more. They are priced at ¥6,700–¥7,000 for high school students and adults, or ¥5,300–¥5,600 for children. The merchandise has not been revealed yet. Same-day tickets depend on availability. They cost ¥3,600–¥3,900 for high school students and adults, or ¥2,000–¥2,300 for children. Every ticket includes an admission gift. Square Enix has not revealed what it is yet.

Screenshot: Square Enix

Even if you can’t make it to Tokyo, the new artwork is a nice way to celebrate how far Kingdom Hearts has come over the last 25 years. It’s also the perfect time given that is set for late 2027. For fans planning to attend, the first date to mark on the calendar is October 8, when lottery applications open for the exhibition’s busiest days.