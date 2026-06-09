Kingdom Hearts IV Is Coming to PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, and PC

The June 9 Nintendo Direct dropped an incredibly surpirsing reveal with a new teaser trailer and fresh details about Kingdom Hearts IV.

Kingdom Hearts IV Teaser Trailer and Platform Details

Play video

It has been seven years since Kingdom Hearts 3 arrived towards the end of the Xbox One/PS4 era and fans of the franchise have been eagerly awaiting news on the next adventures from Sora and his friends. The wait is finally over thanks to the latest Nintendo Direct presentation.

Videos by VICE

Although many fans correctly predicted that the Direct would include an Ocarina of Time Remake announcement, very few insiders had the Kingdom Hearts IV teaser trailer on the prediction list. During the event, Nintendo and Square Enix shared an exciting teaser trailer for the upcoming game.

Although the trailer was just a teaser, it actually did show a decent about of in-game footage. The gameplay focused on Sora battling a massive enemy, using special abilities, and flying around a city-like setting.

“A new installment in the action role-playing series developed and published by Square Enix, Kingdom Hearts IV follows protagonist Sora and some familiar characters as they journey through the mysterious city of Quadratum. Sora will once again journey to various worlds, where new figures cross his path and new powers awaken in this next chapter. More details about the game will be revealed in the future.”

In addition to the exciting gameplay footage, one of the biggest reveals from the trailer was that the game will be multiplatform at launch. This is huge news for Nintendo Switch 2 fans who might have been worried that the game would be ported to the Nintendo console after the others.

Be sure to check back soon for more details about Kingdom Hearts and lots of other announcements and reveals from the Nintendo Direct.

Kingdom Hearts IV will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store when it launches. There is no release date available at this time.