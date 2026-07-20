Full Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link Opening Cinematic Leaks After Game’s Cancellation

The full Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link opening cinematic has reportedly leaked online following the mobile game’s cancellation. The nearly five-minute video features lab scientists, Keyblade-wielding astronauts, and bizarre human character designs.

Full Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link Intro Appears Online

Screenshot: Square Enix

Yesterday, that Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link footage had leaked online. However, at the time, many were unsure if the video was legitimate. The video also appeared to be only a small portion of the cinematic that supposedly played at the start of the game. Well, now the full intro sequence has been leaked online, and it’s pretty out-there stuff.

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The full Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link intro cinematic was re-uploaded on X by ‘kijuler.’ The leaked cinematic is nearly five minutes long. In the intro, a narrator can be heard saying, “As people and Heartless endlessly emerged from the distortions, it was the third generation of the founded city that faced the true face of the phenomenon.”

Screenshot: X

The Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link intro video features lab scientists that could be out of a Resident Evil game and astronauts that wield Keyblades. No, seriously, it’s true. The leaked Missing-Link footage then ends with a character saying, “On the night that you opened your eyes in this world, the stars—beautifully distorted—rained down from the pitch-black sky.”

Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link Intro Was Considered Lost Media by Fans

Screenshot: X

While Square Enix has not confirmed that the leaked Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link footage is real, many insiders claim that it is. In all fairness, the cinematic looks too high-quality to be fake. And while the astronauts look ridiculous, the video eventually transitions to the clock tower that could be seen in the original marketing material for the mobile game.

This is a pretty big deal for Kingdom Hearts fans, as the Missing-Link cinematic was technically lost media up to this point. The mobile game had a series of closed betas back in 2024, and only a select few content creators and players got to participate in them. Because they were under NDAs, not much is actually known about the game, and there is barely any footage from the now-cancelled title.

Many players also claim that the Missing-Link footage was actually datamined back in 2025 and has been passed around by many Kingdom Hearts YouTube creators ever since. This has led some fans to accuse them of “gatekeeping” or “hoarding” the video. Then again, it should also be pointed out that Square Enix hasn’t authorized the release of this footage, so it’s unclear whether it could have been posted either way.

While the jury is still out on whether the Missing-Link cinematic is 100% authentic, many fans believe it to be real. Despite the game being cancelled back in 2025, it now appears that its bizarre story and cinematic intro are surfacing online.