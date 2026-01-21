Kingdom Hearts Switch 2 Ports Reportedly Coming Soon, According to Nintendo Leakers

A new leak claims that native Kingdom Hearts Switch 2 ports are coming to the Nintendo system soon. If true, players will finally be able to play the Disney Square Enix RPG on the handheld console without cloud streaming.

Kingdom Hearts Switch 2 Edition Reportedly Leaked

When KINGDOM HEARTS – HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX was released on the Nintendo Switch in 2022, many players were disappointed that it was a cloud streaming version only. At the time, major third-party developers struggled with porting games over to the Nintendo handheld. However, that might have finally changed for Kingdom Hearts, if a new leak is to be believed.

According to a recent leak posted by Nash Weedle, a native Kingdom Hearts Switch 2 port could be announced soon. “EXPRESS LEAK: KINGDOM HEARTS INTEGRUM MASTERPIECE is coming natively to Switch 2! It’s ready, Square Enix just needs to announce the release! Information verified by multiple sources.” The leak claims the new collection is called Kingdom Hearts Integrum.

Interestingly, a second insider named Attack the Backlog seemingly backed up the leak after Nash Weedle’s post. “I can now say Nash Weedle and I spoke about this behind the scenes, and I was able to corroborate his statement of Kingdom Hearts Integrum coming to Switch 2 with my own source, who told me it is coming to Switch 2 indeed.” Obviously, take this latest rumor with a major grain of salt. Still, it’s interesting that two sources are now making the same claim.

Kingdom Hearts Switch 2 Port Details: Native, Not Cloud

The rumored KH Switch 2 edition is reportedly not a cloud version and is a native port. Considering Capcom has recently announced native ports for Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Requiem on the Switch 2, this makes sense. The Japanese publisher also used cloud editions on the original Switch console. Point being, it appears third-party devs are now able to port major AAA games over to the new Switch 2 console.

However, the most important claim made in this leak is that Kingdom Hearts Integrum is another collection release. This means all KH games in the franchise will presumably be included in it. Hopefully, this is true, because I’ve been dying to replay the entire franchise. With Kingdom Hearts 4 coming out in the near future, this is the perfect time to finally replay the series and catch back up again.

Assuming the KH Integrum Switch 2 port is real, it appears that the title is already completed according to the leak. The rumor specifically states, “It’s ready, Square Enix just needs to announce it.” With rumors flying around about a February Nintendo Direct, perhaps we could get the announcement then?

In terms of the Kingdom Hearts Integrum release date, there currently isn’t one. But a best-case scenario is that it gets revealed during the next Nintendo Direct and is shadow-dropped that very same day. But again, this is pure speculation and wishful thinking. The native port might not even be real. Still, we can all dream, right?