Kirby Goes Open World in Kirby and the World Beyond

The next Kirby adventure will allow the adorable hero to openly explore a massive 3D world in Kirby and the World Beyond.

Kirby and tHe World Beyond Releases Spring 2027

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Nintendo is continuing to take bold swings with its classic IPs during the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 era. The September Nintendo Direct closed with the surprise reveal of a new 3D adventure for Kirby.

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Kirby and the World Beyond was revealed in a trailer that included more than two minutes of gameplay and showcased the iconic character exploring an open-world 3D setting. Players got a first look at at traversal, exploration, combat, and the scope of the setting.

“Kirby and the World Beyond, the latest game in the Kirby series, releases spring 2027 on Nintendo Switch 2!

Additionally, the Kirby series will mark its 35th anniversary next year.”

With a spring 2027 release date, it likely won’t be too long of a wait before Nintendo returns with a lot more details about Kirby and the World Beyond to give players a better idea of how the game’s mechanics and systems will work.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Kirby and other news and updates from the Nintendo Direct.

Kirby and the World Beyond releases spring 2027 exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2.