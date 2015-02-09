PREMIERE: Pro Era’s Kirk Knight Delivers “Brokeland,” His First Single from an Upcoming Project



Photo credit: Jessica Lehrman

Pro Era had a big 2015. Earlier this year, Joey Bada$$ dropped his long-awaited debut record B4.DA.$$. President Obama’s daughter Malia Instagrammed herself wearing a Pro Era T-shirt. And now, Kirk Knight is putting out new music. Below is the premiere of a track called “Brokeland” from the Brooklyn rapper that’s from an upcoming unannounced project. He produced it himself. Stream it below, and catch him currently out on tour with Mick Jenkins. (The tour poster for the NYC show is also below.)