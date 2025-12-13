KISS Singer Gene Simmons Thinks Radio Performers Are Treated ‘Worse Than Slaves’

KISS singer/bassist Gene Simmons has had some hot takes over the years. This new one, though, is something else. During a recent Senate Judiciary subcommittee meeting, the rock legend stated that he believes music performers are treated “worse than slaves.”

The rock ‘n’ roll frontman was on hand to testify on the subcommittee in support of the Music Fairness Act. “Let’s call it for what it is. An injustice that has been going on for decades,” Simmons said. He was speaking about artists not being paid when their music is played on the radio. “When you work hard, and you get to the top, what do you got? Zipperooney,” he added. “That’s not the American way.”

When it comes to broadcast radio compensation, songwriters are paid when their songs are played. Performers, however, are not. Ultimate Classic Rock noted that “the radio industry’s long-standing argument has been that the promotional benefits of airplay are payment enough.”

Now that satellite and streaming companies have enacted policies to pay royalties to performers, terrestrial radio is being pressured to change its position.

The Music Fairness Act would require radio stations to license artists’ songs

“If you are against this bill, you are un-American. You cannot let this injustice continue,” Simmons said. “It looks like a small issue. There are wars going on and everything.” He then dropped the big comparison: “But our emissaries to the world are Elvis and Frank Sinatra, and when they find out that we are not treating our stars right, in other words, worse than slaves. Slaves get food and water.”

Doubling down on his stance, Simmons then said, “Elvis, Bing Crosby, and Sinatra got nothing for their performance. We have got to change this now for our children and our children’s children.”

Critics Of the Act Say It Could Harm Terrestrial Radio

UCR noted that this is not the first time legislation has been proposed to compensate music performers for performances broadcast on the radio. Opponents of these proposed legislations, such as the Music Fairness Act, argue that it would put radio stations out of business. With the rise of satellite radio and streaming, the terrestrial radio industry has struggled to grow new listeners.

Simmons doesn’t see this as an excuse for why performers should not be paid. “This is an archaic injustice that’s been around for a long time, and there’s no reason why we shouldn’t get in the middle of it,” he said, encouraging politicians from all parties to understand why they should support the Music Fairness Act.