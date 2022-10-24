Bondage Is the Best Last-Minute Halloween Costume for Hot, Lazy People

Have you been spooky enough this month? Have you worn fake blood to the bar, or perched on your lover’s bedpost like a gargoyle? If the answer to any of these questions is “no,” it’s time to seriously juice up your gourd and go hard during the time that matters most this October: Halloween week. The time is nigh to bird-call your crew and assemble your costume so that you can pull up to the basement rave without looking like a total rube.

There’s just one problem: Hot people don’t always have time to find an easy, last-minute costume. Y’all are busy, and we understand; season two of Swamp Loggers isn’t going to rewatch itself. Still, you don’t want to be that person who shows up with a costume that feels like an afterthought; nor do you need to blow your fun money on a costume that you won’t get any non-spooky season wear out of (Spirit Halloween, we leave your drippy 2022 merch out of this). We’ve bought, and abandoned, too many rayon cloaks for one lifetime. You need something easy, hot, and versatile. You need bondage lingerie, and Kisskill just dropped a new collection in time to give your Halloween costume some umph.

Videos by VICE

Photo: Courtesy of Kisskill

Next to Speedos with cargo pockets, this has to be our favorite sartorial hack yet. All you have to do is take any basic-ass costume that you have on-hand, from cat ears to devil horns, and pair it with one of Kisskill’s full body harnesses. A traditional astronaut costume is fine, but an astronaut costume with a garter belt? One giant leap for mankind. Just ask yourself, WWJFD? (What would Julia Fox do?), and order a BDSM-inspired G-string under a latex trench coat; layer it over some jeans with cowboy boots for a yeehawsexual look, or pair a body harness with a turkey costume for a look that says, “baste me.”

The Australian lingerie brand has called the collection “The Addict,” because our little goblin fingers are addicted to smashing that order button on everything in it, from shibari ropes to sheer bodysuits. The pieces from this collection can become spicy wardrobe staples that transcend spooky season, whether you’re pairing an oversized, David Byrne-esque blazer with the mesh bodysuit for a dinner date, or donning the harness with a tight Jean-Paul Gaultier turtleneck for drinks with friends. How much wear you get out of them depends on how creative you can get—and how good you are at tying knots—this Halloween, and beyond.

Learn more about the Kisskill Addict bondage lingerie collection here.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

Kisskill Addict Body Harness $142.00 at Kisskill Buy Now

Kisskill Addict Garter Knicker $57.00 at Kisskill Buy Now