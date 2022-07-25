This BDSM Lingerie Is Perfect for Our Vampiresexual Summer Goals

‘Tis the season for cranking the AC, wearing Tevas to our best friend’s wedding, and finding new ways to wear as little clothing as possible. For some, that might look like sticking on some stealthy pasties; for others, it might mean going completely topless. And, for those looking for something in-between, may we humbly suggest layering your usual summer jawn with a little BDSM lingerie? The Australian lingerie brand Kisskill just dropped its latest collection, and its harnesses and garters are just begging to peek out from some parachute pants and a trippy mesh Supreme vest:

If watching Desperate Housewives over our parents’ shoulders taught us anything growing up, it was that lace, buckles, and leather were only meant to be worn for a split second, and usually as a precursor to sex. Yawn. There’s no reason for BDSM gear and sex toys to be relegated to your horny adult playpen, as tricked-out with pommel horses and Liberator Wedges as it may be. It’s 2022, and it’s high time you brought your love of chokers and shibari to the streets by blending it with flowy maxi dresses, jorts, and metallic cowboy boots.

If you’re just looking to dip your freshly-sucked toes into BDSM gear, Kisskill is a great place to start. The women-owned and -founded brand was started in 2012 by two ladies “who are unapologetic about their sexuality,” and on a “mission is to inspire [others] to feel sexy in their own skin” by offering lingerie that’s both elevated and accessible. There’s even a section on the website filled with how-to videos for those who want to make sure they’re strapped in just right, as well as a range of BDSM lingerie for everyone from Tom of Finland to lacy pearlcore romantics in search of Aphrodite’s body chain:

We’re stoked to see a company debunking the myth that bondage gear and intricate lingerie can’t be everyday wear. Whether you’re ready to ascend to Dita Von Teese levels of vintage lingerie, or you’re looking for a subtle way to bring some spice to your outfit rotation this summer, Kisskill’s latest collection is worth the peep show.

Shop the entire Kisskill bondage collection here.

