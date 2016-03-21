Kiss’s Gene Simmons Praises EDM for Being “Honest”

Photo via Wiki Commons

For the anniversary of the band’s classic album Destroyer, Kiss’s Gene Simmons was recently interviewed by Rolling Stone about his thoughts on contemporary music, and several of his opinions are making the rounds on the internet — a comment about hip-hop has already instigated beef with rapper Talib Kweli. Simmons pontificated on other genres of music too, including the popular genre of Electronic Dance Music.

Videos by VICE

“EDM is honest,” said Simmons in the interview, “Here’s a guy onstage who does fuck-all, he does nothing. He presses a button and puts his hands up in the air. He doesn’t pretend to be lip-syncing to a track. He has a light show and it’s an honest relationship.”

Simmons also stated that although he loves “disco divas” such as “Jennifer Lopez and Ciara and Shakira and Madonna and all the girls with names that end in ‘a,’” he feels their performances are dishonest: “They have a backing track. It’s really a karaoke bar. Karaoke is more honest, because you know it’s karaoke.”

Read the full interview here.

[H/t: Noisey]