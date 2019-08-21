Kit Harington Was ‘Surprised’ by the ‘GoT’ Ending Everyone Else Saw Coming

The end of Game of Thrones was a letdown for a whole list of reasons, from the coffee cups to the brightness issues to the heartbreaking disregard for the only truly good character, but ultimately, the eighth season was a surprise disappointment because of how, well, unsurprising it was. Every plot beat felt telegraphed from the start: Daenerys is evil now! Jaime ran back to Cersei! Someone wrote a book in the show and named it A Song of Ice and Fire! Even the bookies in Vegas knew that Bran would wind up as king.

It was a depressingly predictable ending for a series that gave us the Red Wedding, but apparently, at least one person was surprised by the way things turned out: Jon Snow himself, aka Kit Harington.

In a new interview with the Hollywood Reporter for Emmy season, Harington spoke about the first time he read the finale script and how he, uh, “didn’t realize what was going to happen the whole way through until maybe half a page before Jon kills Dany.” Per the Reporter:

I hadn’t read the scripts for the final season until the table read. I wanted to hear them around the table, without having read anything first. I sat on a plane next to Emilia on the way to the read-through in Belfast, and she had read them already, and she was like, “Shit, Kit. You are in for some surprises.” That piqued my interest. (Laughs.) I didn’t realize what was going to happen the whole way through until maybe half a page before Jon kills Dany. I remember my mouth dropping open and looking across the table [at Emilia], who was slowly nodding as I went, “No, no, no!” It was a “holy fuck” moment, pardon my language. Jaw dropping. I was completely surprised by it, even though you can kind of see the path through the season of how it was getting there—and even the previous couple of seasons before that, once you can look back. But it was still a big shock to me.

Harington also said he “cried” when he read his last scene, where Jon Snow heads north of the Wall with the Wildlings. “Seeing him go beyond the Wall back to something true, something honest, something pure with these people he was always told he belongs with—the Free Folk—it felt to me like he was finally free,” Harington said. But it sounds like the real thing that got her teary-eyed wasn’t exactly Benioff and Weiss’s, uh, Emmy-nominated writing or whatever. “What really made me cry was on the paper: ‘End of Game of Thrones.’”



Well, there you go. Game of Thrones has been over for months at this point, but apparently we’re just going to keep talking about the finale forever, or at least until George R.R. Martin finishes those books—so, yeah, forever.