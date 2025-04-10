‘Kitchen Sync: Aloha!’ Is a Cozy Cooking RPG, and That Idea Alone Is Enough To Get Me Undeniably Hyped

Not every RPG needs to be a combat-filled, God-smiting adventure. Sometimes, an RPG can be something much more cozy, with a story that fills your heart with joy. Much like a hearty soup or a delicious home-cooked meal. Kitchen Sync: Aloha! is exactly the type of game I’ve been looking for to help me unwind after a long day. It’s beautiful in all the right ways, and it looks like a tasty treat for anyone hoping to find a cozy game with a bit more to bite into. No, I won’t stop with the food puns and jokes anytime soon.

Screenshot: Lemonpepper Games

‘Kitchen Sync: Aloha!’ Has All the Right Ingredients To Make a Delicious RPG Experience

While doing my deep dive through Social Media this morning, I came across Kitchen Sync: Aloha!, and I immediately fell in love with the vibe. It looks like a great combination of RPG, puzzler, and strategy, combined in a pot with some potential romance elements. Either way, I’m ready to mow down on this delicious package, but let’s learn a bit more about the game, shall we?

According to the Steam Description for Kitchen Sync: Aloha!, we’ll get to make some delicious dishes in Maikai. Spam Musubi, Mac Salad, Loco Moco, and more await us here, and we can even customize some of the recipes to put our own twists on them. Plus, with over 30 different kitchens available, I don’t think we’ll get bored of our surroundings. It looks like we’ll need to use our brains a bit while we’re working in this kitchen, but if you’re hoping to just vibe? Turn on Cozy Mode, and you’ll be ready to cook with the best of them.

And, of course, what’s a cozy game without a fishing mini-game? Kitchen Sync: Aloha! has that, hiking, and other mini-games to build friendships and relationships with other chefs. Honestly? I can’t wait for the work day to end so I can start my second job working here. I already know this game is going to take over my life, and I can’t wait to pick it up soon.

Plus, the play on words in the title? Chef’s kiss, honestly.