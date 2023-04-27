Snag a KitchenAid Mixer for a Stupid-Good Price During Wayfair’s Big Sale

Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year, Way Day 2023, has finally arrived, and we’ve been blessed with so many white-hot deals, it’s giving Amazon’s Prime Day a run for its money. Whether you’re on the lookout for a new dust-sucker, patio furniture to host happy hours, or a rug to add some pizzazz to a room in desperate need of some springtime zhuzhing, the online furniture giant has plenty of deals that will knock socks off of any guest that visits your rad pad.

So, what should you buy from the blowout event? During our Way Day deals hunt, we spotted serious savings on a cult-favorite kitchen item for everyone who aspires to be Betty Crocker—the ever-so-magical KitchenAid Classic Series for $90 off (with the code SAVE90). This godly gadget is so iconic that pastry chefs all over give it their seal of approval, and for good reason. We’ve had quite the love affair with our KitchenAid stand mixers, from our bread-making stint during the early days of quarantine to our current meringue-whipping obsession, and we’d totally give it a kiss goodnight if it were socially acceptable. (JK, we smooch it anyway.)

Besides being a culinary workhorse and the most aesthetic piece of countertop equipment you can own, the KitchenAid Classic Series features 10 speeds to “gently knead, thoroughly mix, and whip ingredients.” It also comes with a stainless steel bowl, whisk, dough hook (a must-have for any bread-making endeavors), flat beater, and bowl cover. If you feel like having a Guy Fieri moment in the kitchen—or impressing a date—you can also pop on a pasta maker or meat grinder attachment for some delicious fresh pasta and homemade sausage. Oh, and did we mention it has an impressive 4.8 out of 5 star rating from over 18,000 customer reviews? TL;DR: This thing slaps. And you know what we love even more than a KitchenAid stand mixer? A KitchenAid stand mixer on sale.

Already have a KitchenAid stand mixer? Don’t worry—there are plenty of more home decor deals, furniture sales, and other juicy discounts up for grabs to be had. Check out our Way Day editors’ picks to know where to start, and happy deal-hunting!

