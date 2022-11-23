KitchenAid Mixers Are at Their Lowest Price of the Year for Black Friday

If there’s one kitchen appliance that’s universally coveted, beloved, and admired, it just might be KitchenAid’s iconic stand mixer, which has been accenting counters and beating brownie batter since 1937. It’s a beauty, a powerhouse, and quite nearly a status symbol.

Sure, there are probably some lowlifes out there who think KitchenAid stand mixers are unjustly bougie, or whatever. But to those we say, have you ever tried hand-whipping cream or making meringues without one? Truth is, it’s a fact that those people are just jealous haters (yes, shots fired) who wish that their own paltry countertops were accented with the majesty of the limited-edition, health-goth-lookin’ “Light and Shadow” mixer. [Travis Barker has entered the chat.]

The feverish, seemingly eternal collective obsession with the mixers is so great that it was one of our first targets for our series Once and For All, wherein we find out whether cult-fave expensive-ish things are, in fact, worth it. We spoke to chefs, enthusiasts, and experts, and determined with an enthusiastic gavel-bang that KitchenAid mixers are totally, definitely worth it. They’re immaculately constructed and last forever, they look damn good, and if you aren’t already into baking, they’ll make you want to do so way more often just by nature of owning one. And that’s also what makes them one of the best gifts for people who love cooking and baking [mic drop].

Anyway, here’s the thing: They’re not cheap, with the prices of most models hovering in the $350-550 range. They’re a splurge, no doubt, but that’s why you’re here: in search of the best deals on KitchenAid mixers. And lucky for you, the best Black Friday deals have already kicked off, meaning that it’s the best time of year to buy one. Price cuts: We love to see ‘em. Here’s where to get the best Black Friday deals on KitchenAid mixers.

Let’s start off light with some hand mixers. Maybe you’re new to cooking, or maybe you’re short on space. This 4.6-star average rated seven speed KitchenAid mixer is a tantalizing $69 right now at Amazon, and the equally swoll five speed hand mixer is 25% off at Wayfair.

If you’re in search of a classic white KitchenAid mixer with that sexy tilt-head, get one for $70 off right now over at KitchenAid.

Amongst the juicy AirPods and Thergun savings on Amazon during Black Friday are some pretty sick dealeos on KitchenAid mixers, including this matte black beauty. In the words of one Amazon reviewer, “I like the fact it’s as powerful as the bigger mixer. It’s easy to move and fits well under the counter.” Sick.

Are you type who’d like to someday drive a red Miata? (If you already do, happy 4 u.) The Empire Red color of the Artisan 5-quart model is currently 80 bucks off at Macy’s and Home Depot.

And if you’ve got limited counter space and aren’t making huge batches of stuff at once, the Artisan Mini Plus maybe have a smaller bowl, but will still do the trick—and is under 300 bucks at Wayfair.

If you’re looking for more unique colors, peep the options not just KitchenAid but Wayfair and Bed Bath & Beyond, including lavender, “dried rose,” and pistachio; all have the stand mixers on sale right now for $100 or more off their usual price.

We now give you: KitchenAid mixers in colorways for people who wish they could rip cigs with Steely Dan/sip a glass of a pinot in a wood hot tub from 1978.

If you’re into big batches, the 6-quart Professional 600 series model in white is $100 off right now at Wayfair, in a bouquet of colors, including this slick charcoal shade. (It’s also price-matched to KitchenAid’s own website.)

Now hustle on over and get mixed up with these deals like you’re egg whites. The cherry on top of the meringue? The rest of the best Black Friday sales this year.

