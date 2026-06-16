Kiva’s Camino Sours Uplifting THC Gummies Made My Work Day Weirdly Easy

Kiva’s Camino gummies are one of those edibles I trust almost too much.

That’s not because every single Camino gummy is my favorite. It’s because Kiva has spent years making edibles that feel consistent, precise, and very clear about what they’re trying to do. If a Camino tin says “Chill,” “Sleep,” “Excite,” or “Uplift,” I usually believe there was some actual thought behind that word and not just a marketing intern pointing at a mood board.

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The Camino Sours Watermelon Spritz “Uplifting” Gummies live up to their uplifting function and refreshing name. Each gummy has 10mg THC, a sour-sugar finish, and a terpene blend meant to feel more active and sativa-like. Kiva lists sativa-dominant hybrid terpenes: pinene, caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool, which helps explain why this edible feels brighter and less lazy than an average THC gummy.

I went in expecting a fun and summery watermelon sour. I got that, but I also got one of the more noticeably creative, focused, blissed-out gummy highs I’ve had recently.

I liked one gummy. I liked two gummies even more, because I know my tolerance and I know how I function. But that is not me telling everyone to take two. One 10mg THC gummy is already a standard edible dose, and the little indent in the gummy makes it easy enough to cut in half if 5mg THC is more your speed.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

My Sweet and sour Verdict

Kiva’s Camino Sours Watermelon Spritz gummies are bright, tart, and genuinely uplifting.

They took about 45 minutes to hit, and for a moment I did the classic edible thing where I wondered if anything was happening. Then, very suddenly, it was happening. The high felt buzzy, creative, focused, and weirdly workday-aspirational in a way I do not usually say about edibles. I swear I think I had a more productive day at work than usual on these.

Buy it if: you want a 10mg THC gummy that feels uplifting, creative, and more daytime-friendly than nighttime wind down.

you want a 10mg THC gummy that feels uplifting, creative, and more daytime-friendly than nighttime wind down. Skip it if: you’re brand new to edibles, or want a gummy that helps you feel sleepy.

you’re brand new to edibles, or want a gummy that helps you feel sleepy. Best part: the taste is fucking phenomenal, the sugar-to-sour ratio is basically perfect.

the taste is fucking phenomenal, the sugar-to-sour ratio is basically perfect. Biggest drawback: it can sneak up around the 45-minute mark, so do not get impatient and start making executive dosing decisions.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

How I Tested Camino Sours Watermelon Spritz Gummies

I tested these as a daytime-use, literal “uplifting” gummy, not as a sleep gummy or a couch-lock edible.

I wanted to see if the effect actually matched the label, because “uplifting” gets thrown around a lot in weed products. Sometimes it means creative and motivated. Sometimes it means you are simply faded as fuck at noon. Those are not the same thing.

I started with one gummy, which is 10mg THC. That was enjoyable on its own: buzzy, clear enough, and very pleasant. I also tested two gummies at a time because I have a higher tolerance and wanted to see where the experience went with 20mg THC. For me, two was fun, litty, and still manageable, but I also would not have wanted more unless several hours had passed and I needed a refresh.

That’s probably the useful line for people with higher tolerance: two gummies with a total of 20mg THC can be a great time, but it is still a real dose. For newer edible consumers, the indent in the gummy is helpful because it acts like a guide if you want to cut one in half and start with 5mg THC instead.

What It’s Like to Actually Eat Camino Sours

These are dangerously snackable for a 10mg THC gummy. I kept wanting more and wished there was a non-infused version I could keep munching on.

The Sours Watermelon Spritz flavor sounds exactly what it should taste like: refreshing, bright, tart, and delightfully sweet. I got watermelon, but not in that fake candy watermelon way that makes everything taste like a melted Jolly Rancher. It has more of a juicy fruit, spritzy finish like an agua fresca de sandía with some bubbles, which gives it some experiential dimension.

The sour coating is the best part. The sugar-to-sour ratio is balanced enough that I kept wanting another one, which is both a compliment and a warning. These do not taste medicinal, bitter, or weedy. They taste like a great sour summer gummy that happens to have THC in it.

Texture-wise, they’re classic Camino: soft enough to chew easily, but not sticky or mushy. The sugar and sour crystalline gives such a subtle crunch that leaves you wanting more. That sensory mouthfeel is perfected by Kiva.

The gummy has a little indent in the middle, which is useful if you want to cut it in half for a 5mg THC dose. I don’t always care about that kind of thing, but with a 10mg gummy, it actually matters.

And yes, these are vegan and made with pectin, which is part of why Camino Sours have that clean gummy texture. But Camino’s pectin still melts in your mouth and gives off that smoothness you can only achieve with gelatin formulations. I really don’t think any other brand has done it right like Camino.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Effects & Onset

These took around 45 minutes to hit for me.

The funny part is that I doubted it was happening right before it happened. That is such a classic edible betrayal. You’re sitting there thinking, “Maybe this is subtle,” and then suddenly the gummy fucking hits.

Once the 10mg THC kicked in, the “Uplifting” label made sense. I felt buzzy, creative, focused, motivated, and genuinely blissful. Not cracked-out, not anxious, not forced productivity. More like my brain had better lighting.

One gummy gave me a bright, enjoyable, positive, and manageable high. Two gummies turned it into a much more cerebral, fun, and immersive experience, but still not one where I wanted to keep stacking. For my tolerance, 20mg THC was the ceiling before it would stop being cute. I wouldn’t have wanted more unless at least four hours had gone by and I was intentionally refreshing the high.

The duration was comfortable too. It stuck around for around four hours. That’s important for an uplifting gummy. If something is supposed to be creative or focused, I don’t want to still feel trapped inside it six hours later while I’m trying to wind down.

Terpenes really do shape the THC high. The blend of pinene, caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool worked wonders, almost like smoking or vaping something sativa-forward. I am barely able to compare edibles to smoking or vaping, but Camino Sours makes it possible with their accurate as fuck formula.

This is the kind of high where I understood why people go for specific Camino effects instead of just buying random THC gummies. It felt targeted. I basically wanted to feel like this every day at work, which is probably not a sustainable productivity plan, but emotionally, I stand by it.

Why Camino Gummies Set the Standard

You seriously can’t go wrong with Kiva and Camino gummies. Especially Camino Sours.

Kiva is one of the most reputable edible brands in the game, and the Camino lineup is a huge reason why. Kiva’s Camino helped set a gold standard for precisely dosed, effect-based edibles that actually taste good. A lot of brands make gummies now, but not everyone makes gummies that feel this consistent and dialed-the-fuck-in. I can think of only one other brand (Wyld Gummies) that does it just as well, and they’re good competition.

All this shit matters with a SKU like Watermelon Spritz because it could have easily been just another sour watermelon gummy with a “sativa” label slapped on the tin. Instead, the flavor, dose, and effect all feel like they’re pointed in the same direction. It tastes bright, it feels bright, and it is clearly trying to be an uplifting edible. And for me, damn right, it got there.

There’s also the access piece. Kiva makes hemp-derived versions of some products, but if those aren’t available in your state, you may have luck finding state-compliant cannabis versions through licensed dispensaries. In California, that is what I’m limited to, and honestly, I usually prefer the cannabis-market versions anyway. The nice thing is that Kiva tends to keep the Camino experience consistent across hemp and cannabis formulations. Talk about fair access. Love it.

Camino Sours Watermelon Spritz Gummies at a Glance

Dose per gummy: 10mg THC

Terpenes: alpha-pinene, beta-caryophyllene, limonene, and linalool (sativa-dominant blend)

Dietary notes: 2g sugar and 10 calories, vegan, gluten-free

Flavor: Watermelon Spritz, sweet and sour aqua fresca de sandía vibes

Best for:

Daytime edible use

Creative activities

Focused-but-fun highs

Productivity and motivation for work, chores, errands

People who like sour gummies

Anyone who wants an uplifting THC gummy

People who want a gummy they can cut in half

Pros:

The sativa-forward terpenes really yield an uplifting, sativa-like effect

Balanced sour-sugar coating for a tasty and slightly crunchy bite

Refreshing watermelon spritz flavor

Easy to cut in half for 5mg THC increments

Long, comfortable duration

Accessibility in both hemp and cannabis markets

Comes from one of the most trusted edible brands

Cons:

10mg THC may be too much for beginners

Tastes good enough that wanting seconds is a real risk

Onset is not as fast, and can sneak up around 45 minutes

Only 10 gummies per tin

Not a whole-plant, full-spectrum formula (no CBD in this)

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Things to Consider Before Buying Camino Sours

The first thing to know is that these are 10mg THC gummies.

That may sound standard if you use edibles often, but 10mg is still a real dose. If you’re newer to THC, low-tolerance, or just don’t know how you respond to edibles yet, cut one in half. The indent in the gummy makes that easier, and 5mg THC is a much smarter and more approachable starting point.

The second thing is timing. These took about 45 minutes to hit for me, and the come-up had that edible fake-out where I wondered if it was working right before it absolutely was. Give it time before taking another. These taste good, and that is exactly how people get humbled.

This is also not a sleepy gummy. The high felt buzzy, focused, creative, and blissful, so I’d use it for daytime or early evening situations where I wanted to feel lifted but not melted. I liked it for work-brain, writing creativity, and mood lift. I would not take this expecting couch-lock or bedtime heaviness.

If you have a higher tolerance, two gummies can be a very fun experience. I enjoyed 20mg THC, but I also knew that was my limit unless several hours passed. More is not automatically better here. The sweet spot is the sweet spot.

Pricing and Availability

Always check availability with cannabis and hemp products.

Depending on where you live, you may be looking at the hemp-derived version online or a state-compliant cannabis version in a dispensary. The good news is that Kiva is good at keeping the Camino experience consistent, but the exact version you can buy depends on your market.

Kiva ships hemp-derived Camino Sours to: Alabama, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming.

State-licensed cannabis Camino Sours are available in: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma.

Kiva’s hemp shop lists the full-size Watermelon Spritz tin at $35 for 10 gummies, which breaks down to $3.50 per gummy or $3.50 per 10mg THC dose. That is not the cheapest THC gummy, but Kiva is also not really competing as a bargain edible brand. You’re paying for consistency, flavor, effect targeting, and the fact that Camino gummies usually do what they say they’re going to do.

The Sour Bottom Line

Kiva’s Camino Sours Watermelon Spritz gummies are everything I want from an uplifting edible.

They taste bright, sour, juicy, and refreshing without becoming too sweet, and the high actually matches the label. Around 45 minutes in, they went from “is this hitting yet?” to “oh, I am significantly more creative and happier now.” That is a very specific effect, and Camino nailed it.

One gummy was enjoyable. Two gummies were very fun for my tolerance. I would not have wanted more unless several hours had passed and I was intentionally refreshing the high.

These are best for people who want a 10mg THC gummy that feels buzzy, focused, blissful, and genuinely uplifting. Start with half if you’re new, wait for it to hit, and do not let the yummy flavor convince you that dosing rules suddenly don’t apply.