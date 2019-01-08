Kiwi Animal Welfare Organisations Clash Over 1080 Pest-Control Poison

The SPCA’s call for a ban on 1080 has been ripped to shreds by Forest & Bird and is ruffling feathers left, right and centre. In a statement, the SPCA made it clear they were against the use of 1080 because the pest-control poison causes “intense and prolonged suffering to animals” that can “never be justified”.

The animal welfare organisation said all animals – from kiwi to possums – should be treated equally and there should be more emphasis on using “humane and effective” ways to deal with the impact of “so-called ‘pest’ animals”.

Videos by VICE

“Sometimes it is necessary to capture certain animals or manage populations of species for various reasons, including biodiversity, conservation, and sustainability,” the statement reads. “There should be greater emphasis on looking for solutions that would enable species who cannot be completely removed, to co-exist in the environment instead.”

Forest & Bird quickly took fire at the SPCA’s position, calling it “naive”, “misinformed” and one that would result in “cruel deaths and extinctions” of Aotearoa’s native birds. “While the idea of stoats and rats peacefully coexisting with native birds sounds great, the reality is that an estimated 25 million native birds, eggs and chicks are cruelly eaten alive by introduced predators every year in New Zealand,” said the organisation’s chief executive, Kevin Hague. “The SPCA’s position on 1080 is a blow to their credibility. It’s sad to see them promoting flawed logic.”

Their position reflects their history of caring for domesticated animals such as cats and dogs, without understanding the needs of New Zealand’s native animals and ecosystems. https://t.co/sBXM1LSO72 — Forest & Bird (@Forest_and_Bird) January 7, 2019

Last month, the Environmental Protection Authority released its report into the aerial use of 1080 during 2017. It concluded that the strictly controlled poison is safe for the environment and people and is a critical tool for protecting the country’s native birds.



The long-disputed and excessively publicised debate around 1080 has spilled over onto Twitter once again. Environmental journalist Charlie Mitchell said the SPCA’s statement contained “some strange reasoning”. “You can’t sit on the sideline and say all animals are equal while refusing to use the only tool capable of stopping many of those animals being destroyed,” he tweeted.

https://twitter.com/comingupcharlie/status/1082380311143493632?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Others have joined the discussion, voicing confusion and disappointment at the SPCA’s stance.



I respect SPCA’s efforts to limit animal suffering, but this call to ban 1080 is wrong-headed. I prefer that our native species are not ripped to shreds by introduced pests such as stoats, rats and possums. 1080 remains our best tool to prevent that. https://t.co/yt7GoWnPp2 — Neil Gemmell (@ProfGemmell) January 8, 2019

https://twitter.com/samlearmonthnz/status/1082391444512329728?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw