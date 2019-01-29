Kiwi Singer Kelsy Karter Gets Harry Styles’ Face Tattooed On Hers

Obsessing over Harry Styles is hardly rare, but taking that obsession to the level of a tattoo of him your face probably is. And there are many very good reasons for that. But it just got a tad less rare after a Kiwi-born singer has taken the plunge and traded in her bare right cheek for a very permanent sketch of the ex-One Direction songbird.

Aspiring rockstar Kelsy Karter debuted the tattoo on Twitter, captioning the photo “mama, look what i made me do.” An earlier tweet had teased about how she finally knew what to get Styles for his birthday on February 1. And just in case the tattoo wasn’t enough, Karter also released a song about her beloved popstar titled “Harry”. “It’s just my ode to him, I guess. I think he’s amazing and, come on, he’s like the best person on the planet,” she told Billboard.

Karter has always been upfront about her Harry-fixation. In July last year, she told i-D she felt like she was a “female version” of the 24-year-old British singer and was grateful he left pop and “went off on his own” to create a “classic rock album”, the genre she is most passionate about.



“For someone like me who wants to live in that world who hasn’t been in a boy band, he has opened the door for me. He’s introduced the kids to the kind of music I want to make. For that, I’m really grateful,” she said.

Followers of the self-proclaimed “blue eyed rock&roll lady rebel” have shared their views towards the face on her face, and most were far from positive.

Many also couldn’t help but point out the very minimal similarities the tattoo had to its muse. News.com.au reports that Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Romeo Lacoste was taking credit for the piece.

