Kiwi’s Given Duke Dumont a Juicing on This New Remix

South London lad Alex Warren’s better known to most of us as Kiwi, and like the fruit, his output to date has been a perfect blend of the sweet and the sour. His thudding sets, stuffed with boogie, house, disco, techno and beyond, have seen him gain support from big hitters like Erol Alkan, Daniel Avery and Andrew Weatherall. He’s released tunes on the illustrious likes of Kitsune. Deep Shit and Needwant, and has held residencies at both The Nest and XOYO. Warren’s very recently been signed to Duke Dumont’s Blasé Boys Club label too, so all in all, he’s the kind of bloke all of us hammering away at Ableton on our bedrooms aspire to be. Living vicariously as we do, we were thrilled when Warren and Dumont pinged over this remix for us, which is streaming below, exclusively on THUMP.

Duke Dumont is a pretty big deal, so it’s a huge co-sign for Kiwi to be given free reign to turn one of his new boss’ breakout records into an extended near seven minute blast of of hypnotic acid-tinged techno. The remix drops on Virgin EMI on June 21, but expect to hear it out in a clubs an absolute tonne beforehand. You can watch Dumont’s messianic visuals for “The Giver”, which also dropped today!

