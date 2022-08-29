The Secret to Hot Girl Hair (Without Showering) Is Oat Milk Dry Shampoo

We live among you, silently contemplating how stringy our bangs look while having a full conversation with you about your work drama. We dream of going more than a day between shampoos, but that’s just not in the cards for us slick scalperonis. I’m talking, of course, about my greaseball hive; rise up!

It took me until my 20s to come to terms with the fact that I was just born with super fine hair. Fine hair has less surface area and volume than average hair, so it can’t absorb as much of the scalp’s natural oils, and therefore looks dirtier faster. Fine air has its perks too, like being incredibly soft, and never having to endure the absolute medieval torture my thick-haired friends performed on their hair via Y2K-era BaByliss pro straighteners. But mostly, it’s just put me on a constant hunt for products that will let me go longer in between washes. So let my painful, (nearly) lifelong struggle to find the best dry shampoo to be your gift today.

I’ve tried the no-poo method, natural products, yada yada, you name it. If it promises to give you a few extra hours of glorious dry and shiny looking hair, I’ve already purchased it. But after trying a wide slew of affordable options, I can authoritatively declare that the holy grail of all oil-absorbing powders is Klorane’s Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk.

Why is the secret ingredient to fresh-washed hair in a can also the hot alt milk of the moment? Truth be told, I have no idea what oat milk has to do with making my hair less greasy. But look, I’m not going to question it, because it fucking works, OK? It works like a dream. I use Klorane’s dry shampoo exactly as the brand instructs—by shaking it as hard as my tiny arms will physically allow, spraying my head in an even white frost, and letting it sink in to my roots for a couple minutes (the longer the better) before brushing it out with my brush, and then using my fingers to zhuzh and restyle.

I currently have the non-aerosol version in my arsenal, because I am trying to be more conscious about my impact on the planet, but as a bonus, it lasts 100 times longer than the aerosol. That being said, if I had to choose which version does the job better, it’s hands down the aerosol version—you just don’t get the same distribution with loose powders. But regardless, both formulas have the same magic powers, and when given the time, both function flawlessly—this stuff really soaks up grease without giving that chalky, hair-product residue feeling.

If you really want to trick your dinner date into thinking you went full spa before meeting up, my expert tip is to apply your dry shampoo, seal it all in with a shower cap, and let it do the work while you take a quick and efficient body shower, saving you 20 to 30 minutes minimum. Get out, shake your head upside down, and you’re ready to take on the day…

Or maybe one day the WORLD [muahahaha]. Oat milk… who knew?

Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk is available at Amazon, Ulta, and Dermstore.

