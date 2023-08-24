These CBD Sleep Patches Helped Me Beat My Insomnia

Ever found yourself tossing and turning after a night out, post-sesh restlessness refusing to budge? Or maybe you’ve had those nights when the pints were a bit too generous, and now you’re stuck in a battle between drowsiness and the spins. Trust me, I’ve been there, so don’t blame me for the glimmer of hope when I stumbled upon KLORIS Sleep Patches. This sleep aid says it’ll help you fall asleep faster, improve sleep quality, and even ease the symptoms of jet lag. As a chronic insomniac who relies on Boots-approved pills pretty much every other night, I decided to see if these patches could deliver on their promises.

Before bed, I peeled open the pouch to reveal the discreet little patches, each harbouring a blend of specially selected herbal extracts known to support good sleep. Valerian, passionflower, and KLORIS’s CBD extract are among the ingredients waiting to whisk me away to dreamland.

Videos by VICE

The same ingredients are found in many branded sleeping pills available in pharmacies, so I was pretty intrigued about what exactly made these patches different. Unlike traditional supplements that have to traverse the digestive system, KLORIS Sleep Patches have a smarter route: transdermal delivery. This apparently bypasses the stomach and liver, allowing any active ingredients to make a beeline for your brain and nervous system. The recognition from the ELLE Future of Beauty Award 2023 also helped – it’s always reassuring to know that others say they have experienced the magic.

Application was a breeze – you simply stick a patch on a hair-free area of your skin (I put mine on the inside of my wrist) around 30 minutes before bedtime. The hypoallergenic adhesive worked a dream, and I found myself comfortably forgetting about the patch as I settled into bed.

I have to admit, I didn’t have high hopes. A lot of “natural remedies” I’ve tried for various ailments have never worked as well as the medically-approved prescription stuff. But my first night with the patch was a welcome surprise. I found myself slipping into dreamland with greater ease than before, similar to my usual Boots-brand sleeping pills, but with an added layer of relaxation. A noticeable calmness washed over me, as if all my shitty little worries were swathed in a cocoon of tranquility. The quality of sleep felt different; more like a sweet lullaby that whispered me into restorative slumber as opposed to a medicated blackout.

I decided to try two patches on another restless night. The result? A subtle headache in the morning – a reminder that even natural remedies should be used with care and moderation.

Still, my sleep journey with KLORIS Sleep Patches has been genuinely transformative. My struggle with insomnia felt less overwhelming; I woke up feeling more refreshed. I wouldn’t call it an overnight miracle cure, but it was definitely one step towards reclaiming my sleep sanctuary. I was also pretty sold on KLORIS’s commitment to the planet – all their products, including these patches, are made in the UK and are fully biodegradable, leaving a softer footprint on the environment.

For those who travel often, the convenience of these patches is also notable. They’re discreet, easy to apply, and perfect for the jetsetter’s sleep arsenal. No more lugging around bottles or mixing powders – just a simple, fuss-free solution that slips into your nightly ritual.

Before you start plastering yourself in patches, be warned: Our sleep journeys are as unique as we are, and results may vary. But if you’ve been hammering Valium and find yourself yearning for an alternative to more conventional sleep aids, KLORIS might offer a more gentle invitation to dreamland. Sleep well, fellow dreamers.

Pick up your KLORIS Sleep Patches here and use the code SLEEP15 for a 15% discount at checkout.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.