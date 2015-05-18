Kölsch Remixes Joris Voorns’ “Monk” Ahead of ‘Nobody Knows—Remixed’ Release

Dutch tech icon Joris Voorn released one of the most breathtaking albums of 2014 with Nobody Knows, serving as yet another accolade to his storied career as a veteran DJ and producer. Now, nearly six months from the LP’s unveiling, Voorn is back with Nobody Knows—Remixed, a collection of remixes from a spread of producers like &ME, Guti, Nightmares on Wax, and German techno-figure (and Kompakt label mainstay) Kölsch, who has just provided a seven-minute transformation of Voorn’s album track, “Monk.”

Originally more ambient-leaning in nature, “Monk” was at the start one of the production’s that established Nobody Knows as a release that was not aimed at the club. Enter Kölsch. In his long-celebrated form, the German producer takes “Monk” to an entirely new level, providing a mix intended for the peak-hour, and one littered with harmonious synths and gently pounding (only Kölsch can achieve this type of oxymoron) drums. Still, it maintains all the emotion originally featured in Voorn’s original.

Videos by VICE

‘Nobody Knows—Remixed’ will be released May 19 on GREEN.

Joris Voorn is onFacebook // Twitter // Soundcloud

Kölsch is on Facebook