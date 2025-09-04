Kneecap Performing a Livestream Show ‘From a Secret Location in Ireland’ With Special Guests

Roughly a week after cancelling their U.S. fall tour, Kneecap has announced they’ll be doing a guerrilla-style livestream show.

In a new press release, the Irish rap trio revealed that on Friday, Oct. 10, they will “perform from a secret location in Ireland in the wee hours of the night, delivering a revolutionary set to the USA at 9 PM EST | 6 PM PST.” They also teased that there are “very special guests (all to be revealed) and further surprises to come over the coming weeks.”

Videos by VICE

In addition to the livestream option, fans will also be able to “gather to watch the performance broadcast onto the big screen at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY” the same day, “to experience the raucous crowd energy of a live Kneecap show, and to demonstrate their solidarity and defiance. Each ticket holder will receive a screen-printed poster of the event upon entry.”

Kings Theatre ticket presale begins today, Sept. 4, at 1 PM EST in the Kneecap WhatsApp Channel. Public on sale begins Friday, Sept. 5, at 12 PM EST. Online-only tickets are available today here.

In a statement, the group said in part:

“USA Fenians and Fenians across the world….on October 10th we will be with you LIVE and direct from Ireland. We were not willing to allow this British witch-hunt stop us playing to tens of thousands of fans across the US so have a very special gig to bring to you from Ireland.

“Join us on October 10th for much more than a gig….it is a moment for us all to stand together in defiance and solidarity. We will broadcast across the world at 9pm EST (6pm PST) on October 10th. It will also be shown in Kings Theatre, Brooklyn.

“It will be fully LIVE and uncensored by those who wish to silence us.”

As noted, the new livestream show comes after Kneecap had to cancel their U.S. tour in the fall due to legal issues that have arisen over their outspoken and unabashed support for Palestine.

“To all our US-based fans, we have some bad news,” Kneecap wrote in a late August announcement. “Due to the proximity of our next court hearing in London to the first date of the tour, as the British government continues its witch-hunt, we will have to cancel all 15 US tour dates in October.

“With every show fully sold out, to tens of thousands of fans, this is news we are sad to deliver,” they continued. “But once we win our court case, which we will, we promise to embark on an even bigger tour to all you great heads. Refunds are available at point of purchase.”