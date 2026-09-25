Knocked Loose Donates $8,000 to Fan Paralyzed During Their Surprise Set at Louder Than Life Festival

Louder Than Life is the premier metal and hard rock festival, held annually in Louisville, Kentucky. This year’s lineup included headliners Iron Maiden, My Chemical Romance, Limp Bizkit, and Tool. Additionally, bands such as Pantera, Alice Cooper, Ice Nine Kills, Gojira, and A Day To Remember, and many more performed this year.

On the second night of the festival, fans from Kentucky got a surprise set from a hometown group. On Friday, September 18, 2026, Grammy-nominated group Knocked Loose performed on a small stage instead of a main stage. This was at the request of the group, who preferred the smaller stage for their hometown crowd. They performed under a banner that read “There’s No Place Like Home”.

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Fans near the back of the crowd climbed trees to witness the performance from a vantage point. Earlier in the evening, severe weather pushed the headlining performance back to 11:05 pm. This may have played a factor in what happened next.

During the set, a fan had climbed one of the trees to watch. Reportedly, the fan fell out of the tree, with some reports claiming that a tree limb broke. He unexpectedly landed on top of another fan down below him. That’s when things took a drastic and life-altering turn.

The Fan Was Rushed to a Nearby Hospital

This wasn’t just any casual injury, but one that would affect the rest of her life. Jamie Ulshoffer was rushed to a nearby hospital. While there, it was determined that her spinal cord had been severed, leaving the fan paralyzed from the waist down. As many fans of the hardcore and metal group have been known to mosh, crowd surf, and stage dive, Ulshoffer was located towards the back of the crowd. In what seemed like a safe spot, a split-second incident left a fan paralyzed.

Friends and family of Ulshoffer have launched a GoFundMe for the fan. In a class act move, members of Knocked Loose have come together to donate $8,000 to the fan. The band hasn’t released a formal statement following the incident, aside from the donation.

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage