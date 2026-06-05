Knocking Boots All ‘Weeknd’: The 5 Dirtiest Songs in The Weeknd’s Catalog

Few artists revolve around sex quite like The Weeknd. Early in his career, it was pretty much all he sang about—sex, drugs, and every hedonistic pleasure in between. He would capture the darkness and the pleasure of sin alike, and how that leads to temptation.

Over time, his songs would broaden and mellow out in their subject matter. Records like “Blinding Lights” were tame enough to be played by general audiences. Even “Can’t Feel My Face” in all of its on-the-nose metaphors wasn’t so graphic that it would scare happy families and suburbanites.

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But at the end of the day, his fans listened to The Weeknd for his heavily raunchy subject matter. In a 2024 study from ZipHealth, the Toronto-born-and-bred singer was the most common artist on every sex playlist. Five of the top ten songs were either made by him or simply featured him. In any event, people were doing the deed whenever Weeknd was playing.

But what are the dirtiest songs that he has in his catalog? Which songs show the artist, born Abel Tesfaye, getting down to his absolute filthiest? Noisey has picked out five of the raunchiest songs in The Weeknd’s 15+ year catalog to find out.

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“Often”

“Often” is a strong distillation of The Weeknd’s early, sex-obsessed work. He essentially orders adulation due to his fame and status, and the girl is happy to give it to him. By the time it reaches the hook, he croons about how she’ll do anything on command. “Make that p***y poppin’, do it how I want it,” he coos in the chorus.

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“Or Nah (Remix)”

Though technically not his song, The Weeknd was too aggressively horny on Ty Dolla $ign’s “Or Nah” not to mention. Described as “musical porn” on Reddit, he was especially explicit with his questions. Every kind of dripping, stretching, licking, riding, and throating is asked of the woman, and he doesn’t stop there. He wants her friends, too, letting you know the kind of lifestyle he was indulging in.

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“Initiation”

“Initiation” is particularly dark from The Weeknd, where he tells the woman that in order to even come close to him, she has the entire XO crew to fool around with first. “I got a test for you/You say you want my heart / Well, baby, you can have it all / There’s just something that I need from you / Is to meet my boys,” he sings.

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“The Party & The After Party”

Weeknd acts as a temptress on “The Party & The After Party”, the beat swaying as if they’re fading in and out of consciousness from the drugs and alcohol. “You always go to the parties /

On your knees,” Victoria Legrande sings in a chopped-up sample to make it even dirtier.

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“Wicked Games”

“Wicked Games” strips The Weeknd bare from his sex kingpin position and into someone he wants to have sex with in order to get his confidence back. He tells her that he’s too high on cocaine to even bother with all the pageantry of perfume and foreplay. He doesn’t care if she loves him. Just tell him so he can feel like the man again. As opposed to his other explicit songs about empty sex, “Wicked Games” shows him as self-aware about its emptiness.