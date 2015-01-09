Koalas In Australia Need Mittens to Protect Their Paws From Raging Bushfires

Jeremy the koala received second-degree burns on all four paws as raging fires swept across his habitat, along with more than 30,000 acres of bushland, in South Australia’s Sampson Flat this week. He was rescued by firefighters and survived, but some of his fellow native wildlife were not so lucky, with the inferno reportedly killing hundreds.

Across the Australian states of South Australia, Victoria, and New South Wales, vast numbers of the sleepy marsupials have been left homeless, and many injured in the fires this summer in the Southern Hemisphere. Hundreds of animals have died in recent days, according to local animal welfare groups, while more than 100 people have been treated at local hospitals and at least 32 homes have been destroyed.

The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) this week appealed for people to donate stretches of 100 percent, clean cotton — from sheets or old tea towels — to make koala mittens to protect the poor creatures’ seared paws.

“Many koalas perish in bushfires, while the lucky ones that survive are often badly injured and need intensive treatment by vets and dedicated wildlife carers,” IFAW wrote on its website. “Injured koalas typically come into care with severe burns, especially on their paws, caused by contact with burning trees or from fleeing across fire grounds.

“These injuries need treatment with burns cream and paws need to be protected with special cotton mittens,” the group added.

Australian Marine Wildlife Research & Rescue Organisation (AMWRRO) spokesman Aaron Machado told ABC Australia that the destruction of the animals’ habitat would have a devastating effect on koala populations. Displaced koalas will be forced into new areas, and there could be issues with territorial alpha males, he added.

“It is going to be extremely stressful for the koala population in that area,” Machado said.

As for Jeremy, the young male has since been recovering at a clinic under the supervision of AMWRRO wildlife experts and is said to be “in good spirits.”

