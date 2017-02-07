Kobe Bryant Memorabilia Stolen from High School Alma Mater

According to a report Monday from Philly.com, several articles of memorabilia were burglarized from Lower Merion High School, Kobe Bryant’s alma mater. The stolen items, which were removed from a display case, include, “a framed replica of Bryant’s Lower Merion jersey, the Aces’ 1996 PIAA Boys’ Basketball AAAA State Championship trophy and net from the title game, and several pairs of Nike sneakers signed by the Lakers superstar.”

It’s been quite a week for jersey thieves. Tom Brady’s Jersey was nicked after the Super Bowl. If whoever stole it can actually sell such a hot item, it might be worth serious coin. Whoever stole Kobe’s jersey might have an even harder time fencing it: “It’s a replica jersey, it’s not even the jersey he wore in high school,” the high school’s director of community relations and Kobe’s former high school teammate Doug Young told Philly.com.

Statement sent out to Lower Merion community this morning about theft of Kobe Bryant memorabilia: — Zach Drapkin (@ZachDrapkin)February 6, 2017

[H/T Philly.com]