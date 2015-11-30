Kobe Byrant Announces His Retirement, in Poem Form, and It Is Majestic

Wow. Just wow. Kobe Bryant just announced his retirement, by way of poem, by way of the Players Tribune, and it is something else. (Did we mention it rhymes? Because it rhymes. Oh, it certainly rhymes.)

After a rough game against the Warriors, talk about Kobe’s retirement came to a boil. And sure enough, here it is. But definitely not in the form you’d expect it. How do we know it’s for real? Well, the man tweeted it himself.



The site has reportedly seen so much traffic, that people can’t get in. So we’ve provided screenshots and quotes below. You should take some time to drink this one in on your own. Grab a glass of brandy. Light up a Nat Sherman. Give it a read

Kobe goes on to talk about the challenges it brought, and makes a cryptic allusion to a never-ending tunnel.

I never saw the end of the tunnel.

I only saw myself

Running out of one.

Not entirely what that one means yet—aren’t you already at the end of a tunnel if you’re running out of one? Whatever. It seems like a nice metaphor.

The crux of his reasoning rests in this line, though:

This season is all I have left to give.

My heart can take the pounding

My mind can handle the grind

But my body knows it’s time to say goodbye.

Then the man closes it out with some nice symmetry.

Regardless of the man’s level of erudition and prose—and regardless of the amount of shit talking about Kobe you know you’ve done over the years—the Lakers faithful has left us with something beautiful to remember him by. And it’s enough to be heartbreaking.