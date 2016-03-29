Kobe Fans in Utah Get His Sweaty Arm Sleeve, Immediately Sniff It

The Kobe Bryant farewell tour lurches on, although with only eight games left in the season the end is at least in sight. On Monday night, Braynt stopped in Utah for the final time as his Lakers got smoked 123-75. Kobe came out of the game with with 10:29 left in the fourth quarter and the Jazz crowd gave him a nice ovation. Kobe took his curtain call and then made his way to the bench, which is where things got interesting gross.

There were a number of Lakers/Kobe fans sitting to his left, and their hero decided to toss them a souvenir: his sweaty arm sleeve. You know it was sweaty because the guy who caught it made such a face as soon as it touched his hands; it was clear that he didn’t want it, and easy enough to understand why. Still, there was something calling him to it—it’s hard to say what goes on between a man and another man’s sweat-soaked athletic equipment—and he fought for a little while as the fans around him grabbed at it. Eventually he let the sleeve go to a nearby fan in a Kobe jersey, button down shirt, and glasses. That guy instantly put the sleeve right to his own face. Then he took out his camera to get a pic, as one does when presented with another person’s wet sports stuff. This is when things went even further south. The girl sitting next to him, also in Kobe gear, dropped all pretense and straight-up asked the dude “can I just smell it?” He handed it over and she put it to her face and took a healthy whiff.

I don’t even know what to say other than this definitely happened and you just watched it.

