Kobe Finds a Little Spare Rocket Fuel in the Tank for a Dunk Over 21-Year-Old Clint Capela

Just in case you were too busy nerding out on wookies and hyperdrives last night, you might’ve missed some interstellar travel by the veritable Millenium Falcon of the NBA. (Yes, you are welcome.)

The 37-year-old Kobe Bryant found a little extra gas in the tank to lift him over poor, unassuming, second-year Clint Capela, making the Rockets 21-year-old guard’s youth look like some kind of sputtering stupid thing that little Anakin would play with in the prequels.

Yup, Black Mamba got all Sith on the dude.