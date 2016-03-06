Kobe Hands the Warriors a Parting Gift: Their Sixth Loss

Well, no one saw that coming. That is, unless you believe in the curse—that is, the Warriors only lose to bad teams. Well chalk this one up as a part of the curse, because the Lakers are bad, and smoked the shit out of the Warriors 112-95.

Today was supposed to be momentous because it was Kobe’s last regular season game against the defending NBA Champions—and ever, given the Lakers playoff (non) chances with a 12-51 record and their dead-last place in the Western Conference. But it later became momentous because it was the greatest upset in NBA history. Don’t believe me? When it comes to win percentage margin (.727) between the two teams, it is actually the biggest upset in the history of the NBA, according to ESPN.

Kobe only put up a decent 12 points, and was benched with an iced shoulder for the end of the game, but the Lakers and their bigs looked spry as they took down Steph Curry and crew. Speaking of Curry, his night was abominable—as far as Curry’s standards go. While he led the Warriors with 18 points, he and Klay Thompson went 1-18 from behind the arc, and the team on the whole went 4-30 for their famous three-point-oriented game. It was ugly.

But the Lakers came in and finished the job, with Jordan Clarkson and D’Angelo Russell putting up 25 and 21 points respectively. I’m not sure if Kobe asked for a parting gift victory against the Warriors, but he certainly got it. The curse lives on.