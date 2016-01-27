Kobe Kicks Larry Nance, Jr., Out of Seat, Makes Him Sit on Floor

Kobe Bryant didn’t play against the Mavericks last night, but he was in the building and watched from the bench like a totally normal and not at all psychotic teammate. Only problem was, there weren’t enough seats on the bench, so someone had to make room for Mamba. As usual, the rookie drew the short straw and Larry Nance, Jr., got the hook, and the rest of the Lakers slid down a spot for Kobe. Poor Larry had to sit on the floor. The only way this could have been better is if Kobe made the old lady to his right give up her seat.

Nearly everyone on and behind the bench is smirking—Nick Young is particularly enjoyable—but please enjoy Kobe’s face right after he sat down.

The Mavericks beat the Lakers 92-90.

