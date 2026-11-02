Kodak Black Collapses on Stage During Concert, Appears To Experience Seizure-Like Symptoms

Kodak Black collapsed on stage during a concert and appeared to be experiencing seizure-like symptoms.

In a viral video, the Florida rapper is seen lying on the ground and convulsing. Other people are gathered around, and one person is kneeling down, checking on him. Eventually, Black gets up off the floor on his own and walks off stage.

Videos by VICE

A separate, longer clip purports that Black was in the middle of having his show shut down. He’s seen walking off stage, and then returning, which is when his “seizure” symptoms begin. Apparently the rapper’s mic and music were cut off, possibly at the direction of the venue management. This is not confirmed, however.

Kodak Black’s ‘Seizure’ Status Is Unclear, but There’s No Indication That Medical Intervention Was Necessary

The new viral video comes after Black—whose real name is Bill Kapri—got a couple of big legal wins. First, a Florida judge tossed out a charge of fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

In a motion to dismiss the case, Black’s legal team argued that the officers who responded to the gunfire call did not handle the situation properly. “The deputy did not request Kapri’s license, did not request a copy of insurance, did not step away from his patrol vehicle to engage with Kapri or give a lawful order in any meaningful way,” the motion stated, per NBC 6 Miami.

Then, in a second, more serious case, Black had drug-related charges thrown out, per News 6 Orlando. Back in November 2025, Black was part of an investigation that launched after police responded to a call about gunfire. In May, 2026, Black was formally arrested on drug trafficking charges due to a substance that was discovered during the initial incident.

“Everyone on scene was asked if the bag or its contents belonged to any of them, and all denied ownership, including Bill Kapri,” a police report alleged, per ABC 7. “When Kapri was informed of the money in the bag, he attempted multiple times to have the money turned over to him, claiming it belonged to his business. Kapri, however, would not claim the bag or any of its contents.”

Ultimately, the prosecution opted not to pursue charges.

Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images